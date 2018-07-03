VnExpress International
In downtown Hanoi, as the weather sizzles, the crowds fizzle out

By Ngoc Thanh   July 3, 2018 | 03:24 pm GMT+7

During peak sunshine hours, the streets have become too hot to handle.

At noon in downtown Hanoi, one gets the feeling the entire city has been evacuated.

There has been exodus to the indoors in the capital city as the northern and central region are scorched by feel-factor temperatures which have topped 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

The sweltering conditions could last another three or four days, weather forecasters say.

Swept clean: At 1 p.m. on Monday, July 2, in Hanoi, the usually overcrowded Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square was deserted.

That's really hot: On Kham Thien Street, the thermometer read 45 degrees Celsius at 1:45 p.m on Monday, July 2. Except for the odd bicycle and motorbike, this crowded street is also deserted.

Shimmering heat: Life goes on, and people get to work. Traffic on Lang Street.

Vacant space: With no one venturing outside, the pavement on Thai Ha Street wears an empty look..

Full spectrum protection: This “suncoat” has become a familiar sight on the street as women shield themselves from the blazing rays.

Served hot: A woman with a “suncoat” and a conical hat collects lunch boxes from offices. Many people have opted to have food delivered to their offices instead of going out in the hot sun.

Hose her down: A shopkeeper sprays water to cool the pavement on the fringes of Hanoi’s Old Quarter.

Here's the trick: A woman places ice cubes on a towel to cool the seat of her scooter. “I could barely sit on this because it was burning.”

Cap & cape: At the Dong Xuan Market, a man wears a plastic sack to protect his back and neck.

Wrung out: A worker on Lang Street squeezes sweat from his shirt.

Got your back: Just outside the city, farmers dress like ninjas as they transplant rice.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnam hot summer hot weather heat sizzling heat Hanoi
 
