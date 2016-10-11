VnExpress International
In central Vietnam, a dreamlike road by the blue ocean and white sand dunes

By Tra Mi, Tran Vuong   October 11, 2016 | 10:35 am GMT+7

The 50-kilometer road in Binh Thuan Province will give you an out-of-this-world journey.

in-central-vietnam-a-dreamlike-road-by-the-blue-ocean-and-white-sand-dunes

The beautiful road starts in the popular beach town Mui Ne and runs northwest to Phan Ri. With cinematic views, this is one of the favorite road trip options for motorbike travelers. You can bring a motorbike from home, but there are many bikes for rent in Mui Ne.
in-central-vietnam-a-dreamlike-road-by-the-blue-ocean-and-white-sand-dunes-1

The usually dry land is greener during this time of year, after weeks of heavy rains.
in-central-vietnam-a-dreamlike-road-by-the-blue-ocean-and-white-sand-dunes-2

White sandy beach along the road, which is most beautiful during the dry season. Remember to keep yourself hydrated.
in-central-vietnam-a-dreamlike-road-by-the-blue-ocean-and-white-sand-dunes-3

Bau Trang, a fresh water lake that can amaze travelers in the middle of their trip.
in-central-vietnam-a-dreamlike-road-by-the-blue-ocean-and-white-sand-dunes-4

The journey ends at the windy Phan Ri Cua Town.
in-central-vietnam-a-dreamlike-road-by-the-blue-ocean-and-white-sand-dunes-5

You can drive back to spend the night in Mui Ne and enjoy delicious supper with local speciality 'banh can'. The tiny pancakes are cooked by pouring a mixture of rice powder and egg into round clay molds and served with a special sauce made from fish sauce, fried shallots and boiled egg.

