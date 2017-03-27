VnExpress International
Illegal zipline makes authorities swing into action in Vietnam's Central Highlands

By Vy An   March 27, 2017 | 04:57 pm GMT+7
A tourist climbs down Datanla Falls in the popular resort town of Da Lat in the Central Highlands. Photo courtesy of iViVu

Four foreign travelers have died on adventure tours in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong in the last year.

Authorities in Lam Dong Province are looking into reports of unauthorized tours to a zipline over the Golden Stream in Lac Duong District, an area that is not licensed for adventure tourism.

A group of around 10 tourists, including foreigners, was spotted with a tour gude last Friday taking turns on the zipline, which is around 50 meters long.

The guides built the zipline themselves, according to the provincial tourism department.

“Only some of them had a chance to try the line before the guide realized they had been spotted,” said an unnamed inspector from the department.

Nguyen Thi Nguyen, the department’s director, confirmed that Lam Dong only allows adventure tourism at Datanla Falls in Da Lat and only licensed travel agencies are allowed to operate there.

Lam Dong is home to the popular resort town of Da Lat.

Last month, a Polish traveler and a Vietnamese tour guide died after falling from a rope as they were climbing down Hang Cop Falls in the province.

The Polish man bought his tour from Giac Mo Vang (Golden Dream) Limited Company, which does not have a license to organize adventure tours, according to local authorities.

In February last year, three British tourists, including two women, died after being swept down Datanla Falls in the Central Highlands province.

Last week, the U.K. issued a warning to its citizens about traveling to Vietnam, saying that while the country is a safe destination, adventure tourism risks should be taken seriously.

