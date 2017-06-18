VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

How cool for the summer are you?

By VnExpress   June 18, 2017 | 10:14 am GMT+7

Water is the savior as it's now hot and sunny for most of the world. Unless you're in Antarctica or Australia.

cool-for-the-summer

A boy jumps into the water to cool off in Chuong Village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam June 15, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham
cool-for-the-summer-1

A tourist uses an electric handheld fan to cool herself next to a statue of a bull outside a bullring during a heatwave in Ronda, near Malaga, Spain June 15, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jon Nazca
cool-for-the-summer-2

Kids cool themselves next to a fountain on the newly transformed Skenderbeg square in Tirana, Albania June 12, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Florion Goga
cool-for-the-summer-3

A man cools off near a fountain on a hot springtime day in a park in Brussels, Belgium, May 29, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Francois Lenoir  
cool-for-the-summer-4

A brown bear, shakes off water as he cools down in a lake at Africano animals park, at the desert road of Cairo-Alexandria road, Egypt June 7, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
cool-for-the-summer-5

People cool off with water from water lines after they punctured them in protest against the power outages in their area in Karachi, Pakistan May 30, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Akhtar Soomro
cool-for-the-summer-7

People cool off in the fountains of Trocadero, in front of the Eiffel tower, as hot springtime temperatures hit Paris, France, May 27, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Pascal Rossignol
cool-for-the-summer-8

Muslims enjoy water spray over the crowd to cool off during the Friday prayers for Ramadan, at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City June 9, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Ammar Awad
cool-for-the-summer-9

A worker cools off his body during a break as he fixes a railway track at a station in Bangkok, Thailand, June 16, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha
cool-for-the-summer-10

A man swims in Houhai lake on a hot summer day in Beijing, China June 9, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Thomas Peter
cool-for-the-summer-11

A man bathes his horse on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India May 24, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri
cool-for-the-summer-12

A young boy plays in a fountain on a hot day in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Brendan McDermid
cool-for-the-summer-15

A man sits by a swimming pool during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain June 12, 2017. Picture taken through a blind. Photo by Reuters/Sergio Perez
cool-for-the-summer-13

A boy somersaults into the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 16, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jitendra Prakash
cool-for-the-summer-14

A vendor sleeps on his ice-cream cart on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India May 25, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jitendra Prakash
Tags: summer heat
 
Read more
Done and dusted? Vietnam's chicken feather cleaners face stiff competition

Done and dusted? Vietnam's chicken feather cleaners face stiff competition

Sleepless in Vietnam: Saigon edition

Sleepless in Vietnam: Saigon edition

Hanoi's five-star hotels booked up until next year

Hanoi's five-star hotels booked up until next year

Groom for hire: The dark secrets of Vietnam’s strange wedding service

Groom for hire: The dark secrets of Vietnam’s strange wedding service

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Donkey, ferry or scooter: How the world moves

Donkey, ferry or scooter: How the world moves

Down by the sea

Down by the sea

Where have Saigon's green spaces gone?

Where have Saigon's green spaces gone?

 
go to top