How cool for the summer are you?

A boy jumps into the water to cool off in Chuong Village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam June 15, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham
A tourist uses an electric handheld fan to cool herself next to a statue of a bull outside a bullring during a heatwave in Ronda, near Malaga, Spain June 15, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jon Nazca
Kids cool themselves next to a fountain on the newly transformed Skenderbeg square in Tirana, Albania June 12, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Florion Goga
A man cools off near a fountain on a hot springtime day in a park in Brussels, Belgium, May 29, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Francois Lenoir
A brown bear, shakes off water as he cools down in a lake at Africano animals park, at the desert road of Cairo-Alexandria road, Egypt June 7, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People cool off with water from water lines after they punctured them in protest against the power outages in their area in Karachi, Pakistan May 30, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Akhtar Soomro
People cool off in the fountains of Trocadero, in front of the Eiffel tower, as hot springtime temperatures hit Paris, France, May 27, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Pascal Rossignol
Muslims enjoy water spray over the crowd to cool off during the Friday prayers for Ramadan, at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City June 9, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Ammar Awad
A worker cools off his body during a break as he fixes a railway track at a station in Bangkok, Thailand, June 16, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha
A man swims in Houhai lake on a hot summer day in Beijing, China June 9, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Thomas Peter
A man bathes his horse on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India May 24, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A young boy plays in a fountain on a hot day in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Brendan McDermid
A man sits by a swimming pool during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain June 12, 2017. Picture taken through a blind. Photo by Reuters/Sergio Perez
A boy somersaults into the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 16, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jitendra Prakash
A vendor sleeps on his ice-cream cart on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India May 25, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jitendra Prakash