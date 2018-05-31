VnExpress International
Hoi An enjoys a breathtaking floral explosion in summer

By Huong Chi   May 31, 2018 | 05:01 pm GMT+7

Tourists come to the ancient town this May will be amazed by the beautiful blooming flowers around the city.

Hoi An enjoys a breathtaking floral explosion in summer

Profusion: The golden shower tree embellishes the yellowed walls of Hoi An when it blooms in summer.

Hoi An enjoys a breathtaking floral explosion in summer - 1

Street decoration: The first thing that tourists arriving in Hoi An during summer notice are the golden shower trees in bloom.

Hoi An enjoys a breathtaking floral explosion in summer - 2

Color contrasts: Shadows of the yellow blooms adorn a typical “Hoi An wall.”

Hoi An enjoys a breathtaking floral explosion in summer - 3

Blazing pink: Bougainvillea, also known as the paper flower, is very popular in Vietnam, and Hoi An is no exception.

Hoi An enjoys a breathtaking floral explosion in summer - 4

Multiple hues: Hoi An hosts bougainvillea flowers in many colors, including pink, orange and white.

Hoi An enjoys a breathtaking floral explosion in summer - 5

Creeping fragrance: The Chinese Honeysuckle in bloom is a double treat. Its white and red flowers exude a heady fragrance in the night. Some honeysuckle species yield edible berries.

Hoi An enjoys a breathtaking floral explosion in summer - 6

Carpet of flowers: The peacock flower tree, which blooms only in warm weather, is prone to shedding and strewing them on the ground below.

Hoi An enjoys a breathtaking floral explosion in summer - 7

Night light: As it gets darker, colorful lanterns cast their glow on Hoi An streets, including the flowers that line them.

