Hoi An enjoys a breathtaking floral explosion in summer

Profusion: The golden shower tree embellishes the yellowed walls of Hoi An when it blooms in summer.

Street decoration: The first thing that tourists arriving in Hoi An during summer notice are the golden shower trees in bloom.

Color contrasts: Shadows of the yellow blooms adorn a typical “Hoi An wall.”

Blazing pink: Bougainvillea, also known as the paper flower, is very popular in Vietnam, and Hoi An is no exception.

Multiple hues: Hoi An hosts bougainvillea flowers in many colors, including pink, orange and white.

Creeping fragrance: The Chinese Honeysuckle in bloom is a double treat. Its white and red flowers exude a heady fragrance in the night. Some honeysuckle species yield edible berries.

Carpet of flowers: The peacock flower tree, which blooms only in warm weather, is prone to shedding and strewing them on the ground below.

Night light: As it gets darker, colorful lanterns cast their glow on Hoi An streets, including the flowers that line them.