Hoi An among cheapest long-haul destinations: UK Post Office report

Hoi An ancient town is a top tourist attraction in Vietnam. Photo acquired by VnExpress

The report considered 34 destinations, comparing the average price of 10 travel essentials including food and drinks. It said in Hoi An the average cost is £75.52 ($99.26).

The report does not take into account flight and accommodation costs.

Topping the list is Cape Town (South Africa), with Tokyo (Japan), Bali (Indonesia) and Mombasa (Kenya) rounding off the top five.

Hoi An, an old town in Vietnam’s central Quang Nam Province, constantly earns plaudits for its unique, well-preserved beauty.

It preserves the ambience of an old trading port and diversity of its range of foreign cultural influences, namely from Japan, China and Europe, reflected in centuries-old houses, pagodas and superb food.

You can get around on cyclos in Hoi An. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Within close proximity is a range of other picturesque landscapes and destinations. For instance, visitors could go to An Bang or Cua Dai beach just 2-3 miles away for a relaxing time by the sea.

It is also worthwhile to pay a visit to several ancient craft villages in the area like Thanh Ha pottery village and Tra Que vegetable village.

Hoi An is a UNESCO world heritage site. It was recently ranked among the 10 safest destinations for solo travelers by U.K. travel site Momondo, and the 15 best cities in the world by readers of New York-based Travel + Leisure.