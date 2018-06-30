VnExpress International
Hanoi's café a cool place to break the ice

By Di Vy   June 30, 2018 | 10:33 am GMT+7

The Ice Coffee shop on Dai Co Viet street chills down to -10 degrees Celsius and yes, everything is made of ice.

Customers pose by an ice sculpture in Ice Coffee on Dai Co Viet Street, Hai Ba Trung District. Its interiors are made of ice. Temperature remains really cold, at -10 degrees Celsius.

Le Bach, owner of the café, said construction took a month or so. "I hope this café becomes an exciting recreational spot where Hanoians and others can have unique experiences," he said.

Ice statues in the café.

Tables and chairs are made of ice blocks. Those not accustomed to freezing weather have to be careful about suffering thermal shock.

The place attracts a lot of young people, who like to take pictures of themselves in a unique setting.

Some customers said that they could not stand the cold at first, but found the place "worth a try.” Hoai Tam, a customer, said: “The café has a beautiful and unique space. The service is good as well.”

Before entering the café, the customers go through a room at 16 degrees Celsius to adapt to the cold and avoid thermal shock. They are also provided with warm clothes and gloves.

Tags: Vietnam Hanoi coffee shop Ice Coffee food and beverage
 
