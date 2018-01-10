Hanoi keeps the fires burning to fight frigid cold snap

|
A cold drizzle blanketed the capital on Tuesday, with temperatures falling to around 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit), but the real feel outside dropped to just above freezing.
Men gather around a bonfire outside a tea shop in the city’s downtown. Residents don't seem to mind their sidewalks being taken over to create some warmth.
Construction workers sit by another fire at their site along the To Lich River.
People shiver next to a bonfire around an old tree stump along Son Tay Street.
A couple feel the warming glow of a wood burner at night.
Hot food for a cold day.
Street cleaners wait to start their shift.
A Grab motorbike driver waits for customers by a fire at around midnight.
The animals at Thu Le Zoo also have their own fire to keep them warm.
This is the second cold front to arrive in Hanoi in less than a month.