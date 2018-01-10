VnExpress International
Hanoi keeps the fires burning to fight frigid cold snap

By Ngoc Thanh   January 10, 2018 | 03:36 pm GMT+7

People have been donning extra coats and lighting bonfires all over the city as temperatures fall to near freezing.

Drizzles make the cold spell even bleaker. Room temperatures have been measured at around 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) or less, but people said it feels like one or two degrees outdoor.

Men gather around a bonfire at a tea shop in the citys downtown. People do not mind if the sidewalks are taken over by some warmth.

Construction workers burn another fire at their work site along the To Lich River.

People shiver next to a bonfire on what used to be a tree on Son Tay Street.

Two people sit close by the fire to warm their hands at night.

Keeping warm and full at the same time

Street cleaners wait for their shift.

A Grab motorbike driver waits for his customers by a fire at around midnight.

Animals at Thu Le Zoo have their own fire for the cold days.

This is the second cold front to arrive in Hanoi in less than a month.

