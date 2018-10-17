VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Hanoi high school gets a historic mural makeover

By Ngoc Thanh   October 17, 2018 | 09:23 am GMT+7

The outer walls of the Phan Dinh Phung High School now carry 28 beautiful murals of Hanoi icons.

Hanois century-old high school draped in modern graffiti of ancient relics - SEN (unedited)

The Phan Dinh Phung High School, located in Hanoi's Ba Dinh District, was formerly a male pedagogical institute (École Normale d'instituteur) used to train elementary teachers under the French colonial regime.

In 1923, it became the Indochina College Primary school (École Primaire Superieur Indochinoise, aka E.P.S.I). The present Phan Dinh Phung High School was founded on March 10, 1973 and later on merged with Hoang Dieu High School in 1996.

Hanois century-old high school draped in modern graffiti of ancient relics - SEN (unedited) - 1

The school is celebrating its 45th birthday with an art project in which a group of artists paint murals of iconic Hanoi landmarks on its compound walls.

It has an area of 11,000 square meters and its long walls face major streets like Cua Bac, Phan Dinh Phung and Quan Thanh, giving the artists a spacious enough canvas to exhibit their talent and for the public to appreciate it. 

Hanois century-old high school draped in modern graffiti of ancient relics - SEN (unedited) - 2

The project began on October 8 and three artists worked tirelessly for about 10 days.

Hanois century-old high school draped in modern graffiti of ancient relics - SEN (unedited) - 3

Three paintings of the ancient gate, the One Pillar Pagoda and the Dong Xuan Market.

Hanois century-old high school draped in modern graffiti of ancient relics - SEN (unedited) - 4

Hanoi’s One Pillar Pagoda has been painted on a 1.7 meter high wall, using its yellow background. This unique Buddhist temple is considered one of Vietnam’s most iconic.

Hanois century-old high school draped in modern graffiti of ancient relics - SEN (unedited) - 5

The Hanoi Opera House was built by the French colonial administration in the early 20th century. 

Hanois century-old high school draped in modern graffiti of ancient relics - SEN (unedited) - 6

The Long Bien Bridge is a big part of Hanoi’s history. The bridge went through both major wars against the French and Americans. Being bombed more than 10 times has only strengthened its historical importance.

Hanois century-old high school draped in modern graffiti of ancient relics - SEN (unedited) - 7

Hanoi had many rivers and lakes within the city and waterway travel was an important part of daily life in the capital city.

Hanois century-old high school draped in modern graffiti of ancient relics - SEN (unedited) - 8

There are still some wall sections to be painted, but they are already a public attraction in this age of smartphones and selfies.

Hanois century-old high school draped in modern graffiti of ancient relics - SEN (unedited) - 9

A woman in a colorful traditional long dress ao dai poses in front of a mural.

Tags: high school Vietnam Hanoi history art
 
Read more
Vietnam cashes in on spending boom by Chinese tourists

Vietnam cashes in on spending boom by Chinese tourists

Vietnamese bamboo ensemble with classical aspirations

Vietnamese bamboo ensemble with classical aspirations

Vietnamese diva’s South Korea concert tickets sold out

Vietnamese diva’s South Korea concert tickets sold out

The sweetest street in Saigon, thanks to Thailand

The sweetest street in Saigon, thanks to Thailand

Riding the ‘calm rush’ of Hanoi’s West Lake

Riding the ‘calm rush’ of Hanoi’s West Lake

A weighty love for a Vietnamese woman weighing just 20 kilos

A weighty love for a Vietnamese woman weighing just 20 kilos

Vietnamese DJ’s composition among top Asian electronic tracks

Vietnamese DJ’s composition among top Asian electronic tracks

 
go to top