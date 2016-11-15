VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

From above, every corner of Hoi An mesmerizes

By VnExpress   November 15, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

'Hoi An’s brick roofs' by photographer Vo Rin offers a new look at the ancient port town.

from-above-every-corner-of-hoi-an-mesmerizes

Houses in Hoi An, by the Thu Bon River.
from-above-every-corner-of-hoi-an-mesmerizes-1

Once a bustling trading port, the town now provides an alluring mix of heritage buildings with a unique blend of local and foreign influences, colorful lanterns, craft villages, beautiful beaches, river cruises, and delicious food.
from-above-every-corner-of-hoi-an-mesmerizes-2

The photo collection has been showcased at many famous exhibitions.
from-above-every-corner-of-hoi-an-mesmerizes-3

Most houses were built during the 17-19th centuries.
from-above-every-corner-of-hoi-an-mesmerizes-4

One popular activity in town is taking a boat trip along the Thu Bon River.
from-above-every-corner-of-hoi-an-mesmerizes-5

The Bridge Pagoda, at the center of this photo, is one of the most beloved attractions in Hoi An. It was built by Japanese traders in the 17th century, thus the name Japanese Bridge.
from-above-every-corner-of-hoi-an-mesmerizes-6

An Hoi Bridge, which links Bach Dang and Nguyen Phuc Chu Streets. Fishing nets are perfectly captured in the frame.

Related news:

Multiple dam discharges soak Vietnam's ancient town

Vietnam's ancient town to light up main attractions with solar power

Vietnam's ancient town limits visitors to Japanese bridge to save old icon

Tags: Vietnam travel photography destinations Hoi An
Read more
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Waiting for a repair, Saigon’s oldest temple now on the brink of collapse

Waiting for a repair, Saigon’s oldest temple now on the brink of collapse

Best photos of supermoon from Vietnam

Best photos of supermoon from Vietnam

Go green: Electric buses to hit Hoi An streets next year

Go green: Electric buses to hit Hoi An streets next year

Reports of sexual violence shake expat community in Hanoi

Reports of sexual violence shake expat community in Hanoi

Superstar DJ Afrojack to bring his beats to Saigon in December

Superstar DJ Afrojack to bring his beats to Saigon in December

Visit Saigon's retro market before the builders move in

Visit Saigon's retro market before the builders move in

Extinct volcano dyed yellow in wild sunflowers

Extinct volcano dyed yellow in wild sunflowers

 
go to top