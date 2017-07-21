VnExpress International
When the world is a big box of chocolates

By Reuters   July 21, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7

Wherever you are, there's always a place for the amazing bitter-sweetness.

Chocolate pieces are seen displayed for sale at a shop of Chocolate Belcholat company in Hanoi, Vietnam July 18, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham
Tourists make their own chocolate bar at a workshop of Belgian chocolate maker Neuhaus inside the Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert in central Brussels, Belgium, July 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Francois Lenoir
A vendor shows a cone-shaped praline at Belgian chocolate shop Neuhaus inside the Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert in central Brussels, Belgium, July 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Francois Lenoir
A dried cocoa pod and roasted beans are pictured at a workshop inside the Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert in central Brussels, Belgium, July 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Francois Lenoir
Fabrice Zuppo, chocolate maker, holds a 36 kilogram handmade chocolate fox in his shop in Nice, France, July 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Eric Gaillard
A worker fills a mould to prepare hand-made chocolates at the Puyricard chocolate factory in Puyricard, France, July 18, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A bakery worker prepares a chocolate cake at a factory in Rawalpindi, Pakistan July 18, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Faisal Mahmood
Hand-made chocolates are displayed at the Puyricard chocolate factory in Puyricard, France, July 18, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A worker prepares hand-made chocolates at the Puyricard chocolate factory in Puyricard, France, July 18, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A shop assistant reaches to get some chocolates for a customer at the Haigh's Chocolates shop located in central Sydney, Australia July 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Steven Saphore
A worker puts organic cocoa beans inside an oven at Marana chocolate factory in Lima, Peru, July 19, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Guadalupe Pardo
A shop assistant reaches to get some chocolates for a customer at the Lachoco Latera Chocolates shop in Bogota, Colombia July 19, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jaime Saldarriaga
A worker fills a mould to prepare organic chocolate at Marana chocolate factory in Lima, Peru, July 19, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Guadalupe Pardo
Boxes containing hand-made chocolates are displayed at Marta Navarro's chocolate shop in San Jose, Costa Rica July 19,2017. Photo by Reuters/Juan Carlos Ulate
A worker prepares hand-made chocolates at the Nahua Chocolate Factory in San Jose, Costa Rica July 19,2017. Photo by Reuters/Juan Carlos Ulate
A detail of an advertising poster for Chocolat Delespaul-Havez (1900) is pictured at the Planet Museum of Chocolate in Biarritz, Southwestern France, July 19, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Regis Duvignau
A worker produces original Salzburger Mozartkugel pralines in the 'Fuerst' confectionery in Salzburg, Austria July 19, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Leonhard Foeger
An ice cream vendor pours chocolate syrup on an ice cream cone in Peshawar, Pakistan July 19, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Fayaz Aziz
British pastry cook Michael Lewis-Anderson decorates a chocolate bag next to a Louboutin shoe at Wittamer chocolate boutique in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Francois Lenoir
Moulds for chocolate candies are pictured at the Planet Museum of Chocolate in Biarritz, Southwestern France, July 19, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Regis Duvignau
Tags: Vietnam chocolate food desserts
 
