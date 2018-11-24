Three Vietnamese dishes among world’s best in 2018

In the 10th spot is oc, popular throughout Vietnam’s four seasons. Oc is the Vietnamese word for snail – freshwater and salt, big and small.

"The preparation varies with the species of snail. Some are fried with chili, lemongrass and garlic. Others are simmered in a salty broth or grilled over charcoals. They're all delicious, particularly when paired with cold beer and a humid evening," the site observes.

One place above oc is another Vietnamese dish called bun rieu cua. The bun rieu cua is a vermicelli soup with a tomato-based broth made by slowly simmering pork or chicken bones, topped with fried tofu, prawns, crab meat, bean sprouts and fresh Vietnamese herbs like perilla and cilantro.

"It's highly flavoursome, and, at about $1.50 a bowl, almost unfairly inexpensive."

In the third spot is the famous banh mi from ancient Hoi An City. This dish went viral after it was introduced by the late chef Anthony Bourdain on his No Reservations TV series.

Bourdain described it as "a symphony within a sandwich."

"Arrive hungry and order one with everything. You'll be handed a fresh, crunchy baguette filled with salad, pork, pate, fish sauce, mayonnaise and a gratuitous fried egg, wrapped in a piece of local newspaper," the Traveller wrote.

Among 21 dishes on the list, Vietnam shares the top spot with Singapore, each having three dishes featured.

One of the three dishes from Singapore, called eggs with an egg takes the second spot among the list of 21 best dishes this year. Taking top spot is an organic breakfast bowl from Australia.