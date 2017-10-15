Sample the raw Vietnamese dishes that horrify foreigners

Diverse in tastes and ingredients, Vietnamese cuisine has won the hearts of many foreigners for its elegance and novelty.

But if you only try the eye-catching, attractive looking dishes, you are definitely missing out on one of the best things about Vietnamese cuisine: adventure!

So, we dare you to try all these dishes.

Coconut worms

Coconut worms. Photo by thangkhoai on Instagram

Coconut worm, a form of beetle larvae, are a specialty of the Mekong Delta. There are at least 10 different ways of cooking them, but some people believe that coconut worms taste best when they are still alive.

It may be a little scary at first when the worms are still wiggling in your chopsticks, but don’t worry and just enjoy the explosive taste.

Want more flavor? Try it with a little fish sauce and don’t forget a glass of cold beer.

Blood pudding The bloody pudding. Photo by runa.do on Instagram

As the name suggests, this dish is made from the blood of mostly pigs and ducks and seasoned with fish sauce.

It is served as an appetizer. However, the dish is not highly recommended since it may contain harmful bacteria that can lead to foodborne diseases.

Fermented shrimp paste

The smelly fermented shrimp paste. Photo by VnExpress

Shrimp paste is an indispensable part of Vietnamese cuisine. It’s smelly but tasty.

Sometimes compared to Australia vegemite, fermented shrimp paste is a popular dipping sauce served along with rice vermicelli dishes.

Thanks to the increased popularity of Vietnamese food, shrimp paste has won over many foreign fans.

Cobra heart wine

The beating snake heart. Photo by VnExpress

Do you have the courage to drink a glass of Vietnamese rice wine with a beating snake heart inside? It sounds scary but not to worry, just breathe and drink. And remember, do not chew the heart, just swallow it.

This kind of wine is believed to have many health benefits, including enhancing men’s sexual prowess.

"Kong" director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and chef Gordon Ramsey tried it. How about you?