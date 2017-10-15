VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Food

Sample the raw Vietnamese dishes that horrify foreigners

By Vy An   October 15, 2017 | 03:54 pm GMT+7

Suck it up and forget what's on the plate in front of you for a lively taste of Vietnam.

Diverse in tastes and ingredients, Vietnamese cuisine has won the hearts of many foreigners for its elegance and novelty.

But if you only try the eye-catching, attractive looking dishes, you are definitely missing out on one of the best things about Vietnamese cuisine: adventure!

So, we dare you to try all these dishes.

Coconut worms

The coconut worms

Coconut worms. Photo by thangkhoai on Instagram

Coconut worm, a form of beetle larvae, are a specialty of the Mekong Delta. There are at least 10 different ways of cooking them, but some people believe that coconut worms taste best when they are still alive.

It may be a little scary at first when the worms are still wiggling in your chopsticks, but don’t worry and just enjoy the explosive taste.

Want more flavor? Try it with a little fish sauce and don’t forget a glass of cold beer.

 

Blood pudding

The coconut worms. Photo by runa.do on Instagram

The bloody pudding. Photo by runa.do on Instagram

As the name suggests, this dish is made from the blood of mostly pigs and ducks and seasoned with fish sauce.

It is served as an appetizer. However, the dish is not highly recommended since it may contain harmful bacteria that can lead to foodborne diseases.

Fermented shrimp paste

The smelly fermented shrimp paste. Photo by VnExpress

The smelly fermented shrimp paste. Photo by VnExpress

Shrimp paste is an indispensable part of Vietnamese cuisine. It’s smelly but tasty.

Sometimes compared to Australia vegemite, fermented shrimp paste is a popular dipping sauce served along with rice vermicelli dishes.

Thanks to the increased popularity of Vietnamese food, shrimp paste has won over many foreign fans.

Cobra heart wine

The beating snake heart that you will drink. Photo by VnExpress

The beating snake heart. Photo by VnExpress

Do you have the courage to drink a glass of Vietnamese rice wine with a beating snake heart inside? It sounds scary but not to worry, just breathe and drink. And remember, do not chew the heart, just swallow it.

This kind of wine is believed to have many health benefits, including enhancing men’s sexual prowess.

"Kong" director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and chef Gordon Ramsey tried it. How about you? 

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam food raw
 
Read more
Reviving the legacy of Hanoi pensioner's rib congee

Reviving the legacy of Hanoi pensioner's rib congee

It's all about the chives in this Saigon noodle soup

It's all about the chives in this Saigon noodle soup

Fight off the cold with this menu of winter-warmers on the roof of Vietnam

Fight off the cold with this menu of winter-warmers on the roof of Vietnam

Autumn spirit served up in the form of rice flakes by Hanoi village

Autumn spirit served up in the form of rice flakes by Hanoi village

It’s all about corn at this market in Saigon

It’s all about corn at this market in Saigon

Pancakes in a pagoda: Finding more than just inner peace in southern Vietnam

Pancakes in a pagoda: Finding more than just inner peace in southern Vietnam

Quick bites: A million meals to devour in one take

Quick bites: A million meals to devour in one take

Vietnam rice paper artisans roll with tradition

Vietnam rice paper artisans roll with tradition

 
go to top