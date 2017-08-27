VnExpress International
Food

Put these quirky cafes on your where-to-go list for a weekend in Saigon

By Phong Vinh   August 27, 2017 | 05:01 pm GMT+7

When it comes to coffee shops, Saigon has it all.

Red Door

Tucked away down a small alley in Saigon, Red Door offers a great escape from the city with its beautiful décor and courtyard with trees and fountains.

Behind the red door you can focus on the present and hide from the boisterous world outside.

Address: 400/8 Le Van Sy Street, District 3.

The Letter

Want a view of Nguyen Hue walking street from above? The Letter is for you.

With a vintage touch, the shop has an uncanny resemblance to the ancient town of Hoi An in central Vietnam.

Address: 6th Floor, 42 Nguyen Hue Street, District 1.

Monkey in Black

A cozy space that offers different areas to suit your mood, whether you're in a big group or just a quiet space to work alone.

Edible cups made from cookies are a highlight at Monkey in Black not to be missed.

Address: 263 Tran Quang Khai Street, District 1.

