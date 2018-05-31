VnExpress International
Food

Nearly 90, Saigon street cart selling banh mi pate is an institution

By Phong Vinh   May 31, 2018 | 01:47 pm GMT+7

Some days, Bay Ho banh mi sells out all its pate sandwiches in just three hours.

 

For almost 90 years, the Bay Ho banh mi stall on Huynh Khuong Ninh Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District1 has been serving its signature pate sandwiches. The best way to find out why this family-run stall has been popular for such a long time is to go there and try the dish for yourself. Get there early, though, they run of the stuff is pretty fast.

Drive through: The Bay Ho banh mi street cart has been in business for almost 90 years.
Ho Quoc Dung, the current owner, says that his grandfather opened the cart in 1930 and customers kept coming back, finding the banh mi pate irresistible.

Ho Quoc Dung, the current owner, says that his grandfather opened the cart in 1930 and customers kept coming back, finding the banh mi pate irresistible. Customers usually choose between Vietnamese pork sausage and pork char-sui as filling for the banh mi mate, which only costs VND13,000-VND15,000 (57-66 cents) apiece.
The signature pate with its rich and flavorful taste will surely wins the heart of any pate lovers.

Daily grind: The signature pate whose recipe is a family secret has won the hearts of generations of foodies with its rich texture and flavor.
Dung shared that his family members would prepare the ingredients at 4 a.m. so everything in the sandwich is freshly made earlier that day and always follow his grandfathers secret recipe.

Family members begin preparing ingredients as early as 4 a.m. so everything in the sandwich is fresh.
Meat balls are another best-seller at the street cart with many customers choosing to stuff their banh mi with this succulent pastry.

Meat balls are another best-seller at the street cart with many customers choosing to stuff their banh mi with this succulent pastry.

But Dung also adds shredded chicken to the menu as his own twist

But the street cart’s current owner, Dung, has added shredded chicken to the menu as his own twist on the original banh mi pate.

Tags: Vietnam pate banh mi food street food Saigon
 
