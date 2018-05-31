Nearly 90, Saigon street cart selling banh mi pate is an institution

For almost 90 years, the Bay Ho banh mi stall on Huynh Khuong Ninh Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District1 has been serving its signature pate sandwiches. The best way to find out why this family-run stall has been popular for such a long time is to go there and try the dish for yourself. Get there early, though, they run of the stuff is pretty fast.

Drive through: The Bay Ho banh mi street cart has been in business for almost 90 years.

Ho Quoc Dung, the current owner, says that his grandfather opened the cart in 1930 and customers kept coming back, finding the banh mi pate irresistible. Customers usually choose between Vietnamese pork sausage and pork char-sui as filling for the banh mi mate, which only costs VND13,000-VND15,000 (57-66 cents) apiece.

There are days when 100 banh mi are sold in just three hours after opening, Dung said.

Daily grind: The signature pate whose recipe is a family secret has won the hearts of generations of foodies with its rich texture and flavor.

Family members begin preparing ingredients as early as 4 a.m. so everything in the sandwich is fresh.