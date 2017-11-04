VnExpress International
Food

It's all about the chives in this Saigon noodle soup

By Vi Yen   November 4, 2017 | 01:27 pm GMT+7
A bowl of fish cake noodle soup covered in green chives at a shop in Saigon. Photo by VnExpress/Vi Yen

Fresh chives add fragrance to balance out the fishy smell and make the broth much tastier.

Of all the noodle soups to be lined up anywhere from steamy street corners to fancy tables in Saigon, this fish cake soup is possibly the greenest, thanks to a generous helping of chives.

The banh canh cha ca (fish cake noodles) at this Saigon eatery follows a traditional recipe from the central region and is served with thick tapioca noodles, crunchy pieces of fish cake, snakehead fish fillets and boiled quail eggs.

What makes it special is a large spoonful of chopped chives sprinkled on the top, canceling out the fishy smell and giving extra flavor to the broth.

All diners have to do is squeeze in some lemon juice and add slices of red chili if you're a heat freak. The fish tastes better after dunked in spicy salty fish sauce, according to loyal fans.

One bowl costs VND30,000 ($1.32) and makes the perfect lunch or warm nighttime snack.

The restaurant is open from 9 a.m. until late at night and can be found easily at 54 Hoa Su Street, Phu Nhuan District.

The sign actually says "banh beo" as the shop's main dish is tiny steamed rice cakes, another famous central Vietnam dish.

Tags: Vietnam Saigon food noodle soups travel
 
