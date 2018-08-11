VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Food

For 30 years, a Saigon eatery has beefed up beef balls

By Di Vy   August 11, 2018 | 11:01 am GMT+7

There is no sign because there's no name, but one stall is famous among locals and foodies for its 'tennis ball sized' beef ball.

30 years old soup venue in Saigon famous for serving super-sized beef ball
 
 

For 30 years, a Saigon eatery has beefed up beef balls

Locating in a small alley on Nguyen Van Nguyen Street in District 1, this venue sell an average of 100 bowls each day.

At a corner near the end of Nguyen Van Nguyen Street in District 1, this makeshift eatery serves an average of 100 bowls each day.
The current owner, Mrs. Hanh, shared that her mom started selling this dish in a small alley. So this venue remains out-door as it is now to retain the true feelings and atmosphere similar to 30 years ago.

The current owner, Huynh Thi Kim Hanh, said her mother started selling this dish in a small alley. “So this venue remains outdoors as it is now to retain the true feelings and atmosphere of 30 years ago.”
Hanh is in charge of cooking and seasoning the broth. She said family members help her preparing the dish from washing, cutting, and putting ingredients into baskets ready to be served. 

Hanh cooks and seasons the broth. She said family members help her prepare the dish, washing, cutting, and preparing ingredients for serving. 
The gigantic beef ball here is the shops must try.This is my moms recipe, Hanh said. Only long time customers can determine if the taste has been changed through time or not.

The large beef balls is the shop’s unique, must try dish. “This is my mom’s recipe,” Hanh said. “Only long time customers can say if the taste has changed over the years or not.”
The beef ball is cooked to perfection so that it can gives out a meaty and chewy texture. You can even smell beef fragrance comes out of the beef ball and blacked pepper inside also enhance the meat flavor. Some customers say eating big beef ball like this helps the dish tastes better.

The beef ball is cooked to perfection, giving it a meaty, chewy texture. You can smell the fragrance of beef and black pepper as you pick up the ball. Regular customers say the big beef ball makes the dish taste better.
Hanh simmer 20 kilograms of bones for two hours to make the broth before adding the beef ball. Customers can also order different part of the pork to eat with the soup.

Hanh simmers 20 kilograms of bones for two hours to make the broth before adding the beef balls. Customers can also order different parts of pork to eat with the soup.
Blood pudding is another side dish you can order extra.

Blood pudding is a side dish you can order extra with the beef ball soup.
Feel free to add some chili to make the soup more delicious, especially during raining season. 

Some chili paste makes the soup more delicious, especially during raining season. 
You can easily find customers walk out with a full stomach. Depends on what you order, a bowl can costs between VND25,000-VND35,000 ($1.07-$1.50). The venue completely sold out in three hours after it opens at 3:00 p.m.

Customers generally walk out of this eatery with full, satisfied stomach. Depends on what is ordered, a bowl costs between VND25,000-VND35,000 ($1.07-$1.50). The eatery opens at 3:00 p.m. and is completely sold out in three hours. 

Related News:

Street food of Vietnam

Vietnam's street food vs foreign fast food - Round 1: Banh mi vs hamburger

Vietnam's street food vs foreign fast food - Round 1: Banh mi vs hamburger

A Saigon café milks a 'different' breakfast habit

A Saigon café milks a 'different' breakfast habit

An act of wonton kindness in Hanoi's Old Quarter

An act of wonton kindness in Hanoi's Old Quarter

See more
Tags: Vietnam soup Saigon beef ball family recipe blood pudding
 
Read more
An act of wonton kindness in Hanoi's Old Quarter

An act of wonton kindness in Hanoi's Old Quarter

How to braise tasty fish and pork without wood-burning stove

How to braise tasty fish and pork without wood-burning stove

The seeds of a new business sprouts to Saigon

The seeds of a new business sprouts to Saigon

Making quick and tasty rib stew with macrobiotic pot

Making quick and tasty rib stew with macrobiotic pot

10 places to eat the night away in Saigon

10 places to eat the night away in Saigon

Fishy noodle soup stall going strong, 20 years on

Fishy noodle soup stall going strong, 20 years on

Superstar pastry chef's 'food porn' has Instagram drooling

Superstar pastry chef's 'food porn' has Instagram drooling

 
go to top