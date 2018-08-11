For 30 years, a Saigon eatery has beefed up beef balls

|
At a corner near the end of Nguyen Van Nguyen Street in District 1, this makeshift eatery serves an average of 100 bowls each day.
|
The current owner, Huynh Thi Kim Hanh, said her mother started selling this dish in a small alley. “So this venue remains outdoors as it is now to retain the true feelings and atmosphere of 30 years ago.”
|
Hanh cooks and seasons the broth. She said family members help her prepare the dish, washing, cutting, and preparing ingredients for serving.
|
The large beef balls is the shop’s unique, must try dish. “This is my mom’s recipe,” Hanh said. “Only long time customers can say if the taste has changed over the years or not.”
|
The beef ball is cooked to perfection, giving it a meaty, chewy texture. You can smell the fragrance of beef and black pepper as you pick up the ball. Regular customers say the big beef ball makes the dish taste better.
|
Hanh simmers 20 kilograms of bones for two hours to make the broth before adding the beef balls. Customers can also order different parts of pork to eat with the soup.
|
Blood pudding is a side dish you can order extra with the beef ball soup.
|
Some chili paste makes the soup more delicious, especially during raining season.
|
Customers generally walk out of this eatery with full, satisfied stomach. Depends on what is ordered, a bowl costs between VND25,000-VND35,000 ($1.07-$1.50). The eatery opens at 3:00 p.m. and is completely sold out in three hours.