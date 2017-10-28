Fight off the cold with this menu of winter-warmers on the roof of Vietnam

If breathtaking scenes, memorable experiences and good food are what you are looking for, the town of Sa Pa way up in the north of Vietnam has the answer.

The town in the clouds in Lao Cai Province may have lost some of its charm due to overdevelopment, but it's still a top choice for tourists thanks to its comfortable cool climate, fresh flowers and the peak of Mount Fansipan – dubbed the “Roof of Indochina” – from where you can literally see the clouds dancing.

As for food, Sa Pa knows just what to serve up in the chilly weather. Put these five dishes below on your what-to-eat list in Sa Pa, and you will thank the chefs and locals there later.

Salmon hotpot

What could be better than hotpot in the cold weather? The answer is hotpot with fresh salmon.

Locals in the northern mountainous region have been farming salmon for years and the results so far have been positive. When it comes to salmon dishes, chefs in Sa Pa prove themselves to be the best with their signature hotpot.

BBQ paradise

There are not many places in Vietnam where you can find a long menu of grilled dishes.

The best grilled dishes in Sa Pa are not to be found in fancy restaurants - they're on the street. Take a walk near the famous church and gorge yourself on chicken, beef, pork, fish, vegetables and tubers at a barbeque party.

Roasted chestnuts

Locals in Sa Pa roast forest chestnuts with salt and butter and serve them hot, making them a great snack in the cold weather.

Boiled eggs with herbs

Photo by Hoang Kieu Trang

Quail or chicken eggs are boiled with traditional herbs for 24 hours, which make the egg whites turn brown. These eggs are said to be very good for the health.

Colorful sticky rice

Photo by Vy An

A breakfast of steamed sticky rice on a chilly morning is the perfect way to start the day. Sa Pa’s sticky rice stands out for its eye-catching appearance. Members of the Tay ethnic group in town dye the rice using plants to leave you with a vibrant dish of orange, yellow, purple and green.