A giant bread in Vietnam among world’s 15 weirdest foods

Cyprus-based travel site Brightside recently released a list of 15 strangest foods in the world this year, and one of them was the meter-long, three kilo bread found only in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

Its giant dimensions have piqued the curiosity and interest of many visitors to An Giang, which is home to the Ba Chua Xu Lady Temple, one of the most famous spiritual sites in southern Vietnam.

Pictures and personal statuses of the 3-kg bread have gone went viral on social media, and it was among the most searched food item in recent times.

The Brightside list includes a chilled ramen served in a glass of beer in Canada, a fish sausage with cheese flavor in South Korea, a pizza with flowers and blueberries in Belgium and a mint chocolate cake in London

According to local bakers, the An Giang bread costs VND50,000 ($2.14) per loaf, and takes an hour to be roasted in the oven.