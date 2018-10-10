VnExpress International
Food

A giant bread in Vietnam among world’s 15 weirdest foods

By Nguyen Quy   October 10, 2018 | 10:29 am GMT+7
A meter long bread in An Giang has caught global attention as one of the world’s most bizarre foods.

Cyprus-based travel site Brightside recently released a list of 15 strangest foods in the world this year, and one of them was the meter-long, three kilo bread found only in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

Its giant dimensions have piqued the curiosity and interest of many visitors to An Giang, which is home to the Ba Chua Xu Lady Temple, one of the most famous spiritual sites in southern Vietnam.

Pictures and personal statuses of the 3-kg bread have gone went viral on social media, and it was among the most searched food item in recent times.

The Brightside list includes a chilled ramen served in a glass of beer in Canada, a fish sausage with cheese flavor in South Korea, a pizza with flowers and blueberries in Belgium and a mint chocolate cake in London

According to local bakers, the An Giang bread costs VND50,000 ($2.14) per loaf, and takes an hour to be roasted in the oven.

These giant loafs in Mekong Delta are the real super bread
 
 

Tags: Vietnam's giant bread bizarre food An Giang Mekong Delta banh mi giant bread Brightside Chau Doc
 
