Flying over the sea and mountains in Da Nang

By Nguyen Dong   June 26, 2017 | 09:48 am GMT+7

More than 100 paragliders from around the world joined a championship.

flying-over-da-nang

The “Fly over Tien Sa 2017” event was held between June 23-25, named after the central city’s famous beach.
flying-over-da-nang-1

The contest drew pilots from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and those from Australia, South Africa, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S.
flying-over-da-nang-2

The pilots took off from Son Tra, a peninsula which covers more than 4,400 hectares (10,880 acres) and is home to around 400 endangered douc langurs. The flight also offered them perfect view of the city.
flying-over-da-nang-3

A paragliding duo
flying-over-da-nang-4

A pilot flies over a pagoda on Son Tra peninsula.
flying-over-da-nang-5

Finishing a flight.
flying-over-da-nang-6

It was one of the summer events to promote tourism in Da Nang. A two-month international fireworks competition has just ended.
Tags: Vietnam Da Nang paragliding sports
 
