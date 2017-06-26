Flying over the sea and mountains in Da Nang

|
The “Fly over Tien Sa 2017” event was held between June 23-25, named after the central city’s famous beach.
|
The contest drew pilots from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and those from Australia, South Africa, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S.
|
The pilots took off from Son Tra, a peninsula which covers more than 4,400 hectares (10,880 acres) and is home to around 400 endangered douc langurs. The flight also offered them perfect view of the city.
|
A paragliding duo
|
A pilot flies over a pagoda on Son Tra peninsula.
|
Finishing a flight.
|
It was one of the summer events to promote tourism in Da Nang. A two-month international fireworks competition has just ended.