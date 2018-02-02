VnExpress International
Flashback: Photos capture Hanoi's Tet spirit through decades of hardships

By Ngoc Thanh   February 2, 2018 | 05:19 pm GMT+7

The black and white exhibition features shots taken before and after the Vietnam War.

People in Hanoi gather at the Sword Lake on the Lunar New Years Eve of 1964. The photo is one of many on display at the Vietnam Exhibition Center for Culture and Arts at 2 Hoa Lu Street, Hai Ba Trung District.

A flower market for the Lunar New Year (Tet) in 1975 is full of people.

A booth sells pineapples and other fruits for Tet decorations.

A bookstore with a Happy New Year banner draws many children.

Cherry blossom farmers wait for customers at a corner of a flower market in Hanoi.

A booth sells incense and other altar items.

A family cooks banh chung, a sticky rice cake wrapped in leaves and stuffed with mung beans and pork, which is the iconic food of the holiday.

A family prepares decorations for their house.

Women in ceremonial dress ao dai pose at a flower garden during the festival.

People travel past Ho Chi Minhs Mausoleum during Tet 1983.

