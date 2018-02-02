Flashback: Photos capture Hanoi's Tet spirit through decades of hardships

|
People in Hanoi gather at Hoan Kiem Lake on Lunar New Year’s Eve in 1964. The photo is one of many on display at the Vietnam Exhibition Center for Culture and Arts at 2 Hoa Lu Street, Hai Ba Trung District.
A flower market full of people during the Lunar New Year (Tet) in 1975.
A stall sells pineapples and other fruit used for Tet decorations.
A bookstore with a “Happy New Year” banner draws children.
Cherry blossom farmers wait for customers at a corner of a flower market in Hanoi.
A stall sells incense and other items for family altars.
A family cooks banh chung, a sticky rice cake wrapped in leaves and stuffed with mung beans and pork, which is essential holiday food.
A family prepares decorations for the house.
Women in ceremonial ao dai dresses pose at a flower garden during the festival.
People travel past the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum during Tet 1983.