Travel & Life

Fish tank lamp returns to the bedroom in Vietnam

By Trong Nghia   August 22, 2018 | 02:06 pm GMT+7

Feng-shui friendly fish tank lamps, touted to attract fortune and aid sleep, are becoming popular again in Hanoi and Saigon. 

Positive beliefs about a fish tank in the bedroom have resurfaced, pushing down fears that they would disturb sleep and create rifts between family members.

Ugrading a typical bed light into a fish tank lamp has emerged as a trend in the two big cities, Hanoi and Saigon.

For just VND500,000 ($21.5), a 20x20x20 centimeter tank with plants, other interior decorations, lighting and several fish will adorn your sleeping space.

Van Khanh, a District 5 resident in HCMC, said that a fish tank lamp in her bedroom makes her feel closer to nature. "I can relax, looking at the tank after a long working day." 
Inside his bedroom at Hanoi's Tay Ho District, Pham Hoang Hieu, 27, says fish tank lights are not that expensive. "On a cold day, nothing feels better than to cover yourself with a blanket and watch fish swim."
"When I lived in Korea, I often turned on the air humidifier to add moisture to dry air. I guess a fish tank lamp works in similar fashion, because I don't get dry lips as often as before. I have to buy a smoother water purifier since the last one was quite loud. To me that is the only drawback," said Tien Le, a Dong Da District resident in Hanoi 
Kim Thao, a Phu Nhuan District resident in HCMC, said she feels "calm and peaceful when looking at the fish tank lamps before bedtime."
Dinh Chinh, another Dong Da District resident, said: "I put the fish tank lamp right next to my bed as my bedtime light, and look at it when I can't sleep. I have a good water purifier so the sound mimics a waterfall. I find the sound soothing."

Tags: Vietnam fish tank trend popular fish light night light
 
