Exciting social activities at Hanoi's weekend walking street

November 25, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7

Despite the concerns of local Hanoians, Ho Guom walking street has become a great place to go at the weekend, with many great social activities taking place.

Last week Ho Guom (Sword Lake) walking street was much more crowded than usual. Volunteers in orange T-shirts could be found handing out free bottles of water for pedestrians. On each bottle a label could be found, written on it, a cool and meaningful message for each recipient.

This activity was orchestrated by the “Do Good, Feel Good” campaign, which was created by NShape Fitness Centre. It was designed to encourage people to exercise more and practice kind behavior.

The bright orange t-shirts of the Nshape Fitness Volunteers on the corner of Sword Lake.

Last Sunday, over 20,000 bottles with messages written on them such as: “Don't litter in public”, “pay attention to your pet in public”, “don't get drunk and lose control in public”, “dress appropriately when visiting historical places”, “avoid public displays of affection” and “don't bother visitors” were handed out free, to members of the public.

Pedestrians were excited about the idea of receiving free water

Another Zumba flash mob was organized by NShape Fitness next to the Ly Thai To Monument area at the same time. Hundreds of people including fitness trainers, staff from NShape Fitness, members of the community and visitors to Hanoi danced together to the exciting and vibrant beats of Zumba music. The cool, sunny weather also added ambience to the event, making it a wonderful day.

People having fun together during the flash mob.

"Walking street is a great place to exercise and have fun during the weekend. We should encourage everyone to be polite and kind to each other while enjoying the walking street in order to represent the happy, healthy and clean culture of Hanoians,” said Nshape Fitness executive .There were even some celebrities spotted at the event!

Van Anh – Miss Ocean Vietnam – was seen in sporty jeans jacket and baseball cap.
MC Dan Le and her 2 sons taking a selfie at the event

NShape Fitness’ water giveaway booths were located around Ho Guom Lake, Ly Thai To monument garden, Ho Guom post office, Ham Ca Map pavement, Nguyen Xi Street and the area surrounding Dien Luc. Hopefully, meaningful community activities will continue to be organized weekly at the walking street to maintain the positive values of Hanoians.

Tags: Hanoi Walking Street Sword Lake Hanoi fitness
 
