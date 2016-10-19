VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Eating sea urchins in Khanh Hoa

By Ngoisao   October 19, 2016 | 12:11 pm GMT+7

Chubby, fleshy sea urchins are among the things to be loved in Khanh Hoa this October.

Sea urchins go by many names in Vietnam, be it nhum (its name in Vietnamese), or cau gai (literally spiky sphere) or nhim bien (literally sea hedgehog)and can be found in the rocks a few meters under the water. The best ones are caught on the days of no moon, because the little spiky boys venture out to find food less when the moon shines, which makes them thinner, and therefore less flesh.

Sea urchins go by many names in Vietnam, be it ‘nhum’ (its name in Vietnamese), or ‘cau gai’ (literally spiky sphere) or ‘nhim bien’ (literally sea hedgehog), and can be found among the rocks a few meters under the water. The best ones are caught on days with no moon, because the little spiky boys venture out to find food less when the moon shines, which makes them “thinner” and therefore less fleshy.
The urchins in Khanh Hoa are the size of a fist and sometimes boast spikes as long as 10 centimeters. October is also the season where urchins are full of eggs. In Vietnam, Quang Ngai, Khanh Hoa and Phu Quoc Islands are the places to find urchins.

The urchins in Khanh Hoa are the size of a fist and sometimes boast spikes as long as 10 centimeters. October is also the season when urchins are full of eggs. In Vietnam, Quang Ngai, Khanh Hoa and Phu Quoc Island are the places to find urchins.
Urchins flesh is edible even uncooked and the favorable off-the-water protein source for the fishermen who are at sea for other things not urchins.

The urchin’s flesh is edible even uncooked and is a popular protein source among fishermen.
Besides edible raw, urchins can be quickly cooked just by throwing into woodfire and seasoned with the most available thing in the sea, seawater.

Urchins can also be quickly cooked just by throwing them into a fire and seasoning them with what is most available in the sea, saltwater.
In the bygone eras, urchins were the offering to the king for its reputation as a natural viagra.

In bygone, urchins were offered to the king for its reputation as a natural form of viagra.
The good news spread like wildfire. The food once known and eaten by sea dwellers only prevails at many eateries as seasonal delicacies, available in a limited time of the year.

The good news spread like wildfire. The food once known and eaten only by sea dwellers became a seasonal delicacy, available for a limited time of the year.
According to the gourmets, grilled with fat and scallion are the best way to taste urchins as this method keeps all the features that make them desired.

According to gourmets, grilled in fat with scallions is the best way to enjoy urchins as this method retains all the features that make them so desired.

Photos by Mr.True

Related news:

‘Cha ca’: fish dish with a lasting legacy

Tags: Khanh Hoa sea urchins
 
Read more
Vietnam Airlines cancels Hong Kong flights ahead of Typhoon Haima

Vietnam Airlines cancels Hong Kong flights ahead of Typhoon Haima

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Saigon’s mediocre art performances drive tourists to sleep

Saigon’s mediocre art performances drive tourists to sleep

Typhoon hotline for tourists set up in Vietnam province as Sarika bears down

Typhoon hotline for tourists set up in Vietnam province as Sarika bears down

Tree house hidden in Hanoi jungle enraptures travelers

Tree house hidden in Hanoi jungle enraptures travelers

Vietnam Airlines cancels flights due to Typhoon Sarika

Vietnam Airlines cancels flights due to Typhoon Sarika

Coconut candy - the edible chewing gum

Coconut candy - the edible chewing gum

Saigon keeps calm and carries on amid floods and high tides

Saigon keeps calm and carries on amid floods and high tides

 
go to top