Sea urchins go by many names in Vietnam, be it ‘nhum’ (its name in Vietnamese), or ‘cau gai’ (literally spiky sphere) or ‘nhim bien’ (literally sea hedgehog), and can be found among the rocks a few meters under the water. The best ones are caught on days with no moon, because the little spiky boys venture out to find food less when the moon shines, which makes them “thinner” and therefore less fleshy.