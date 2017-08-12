VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

'Dunkirk' director Christopher Nolan spotted in Saigon

By Lam Anh   August 12, 2017 | 11:34 pm GMT+7

Christopher Nolan and his family are believed to be enjoying a vacation in Vietnam.

Vietnamese social media users went abuzz on Saturday as they widely shared photos of renown director Christopher Nolan on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City.

In the pictures posted on Facebook, the director of the World War II epic Dunkirk could be seen taking a selfie with a fan on what appears to be Nguyen Hue Street in central District 1, or walking past a line of parked motorbikes on a sidewalk with his family.

Nolan is currently on vacation with his wife and children, and is not working on any project, according to a representative of Dunkirk's distributor in Vietnam.

In an interview with Nolan published on July 26, The New York Times also stated that the director had been speaking from Vietnam, where he had been taking a brief break from promotional duties for the movie.

Nolan, 47, is an English-American director, writer and producer with three Academy Award nominations under his belt. Since debuting in 1998 with Following, he has become well-known with many critically and commercially successful films such as Memento (2000), The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005-2012), Inception (2010) and Interstellar (2014).

His latest film, the war epic Dunkirk, has received critical acclaim and grossed over $339 million worldwide as of August 11, according to Box Office Mojo. The film was released in Vietnam on July 21.

Related News:
Tags: Ho Chi Minh City Christopher Nolan Dunkirk film
 
Read more
Taylor Swift wins groping lawsuit

Taylor Swift wins groping lawsuit

Slowly but steadily: The demise of print media in Vietnam

Slowly but steadily: The demise of print media in Vietnam

Murals bathe Saigon alleys with a splash of color

Murals bathe Saigon alleys with a splash of color

Vietnam's former capital to ban vehicles from backpacker area on weekend nights

Vietnam's former capital to ban vehicles from backpacker area on weekend nights

The chair repair shop that runs everywhere in Saigon

The chair repair shop that runs everywhere in Saigon

Falling trees threaten a way of life in Saigon

Falling trees threaten a way of life in Saigon

The best of Vietnam this week

The best of Vietnam this week

Point of law: Singaporean probed for toothpicks in bus seat

Point of law: Singaporean probed for toothpicks in bus seat

 
go to top