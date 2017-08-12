'Dunkirk' director Christopher Nolan spotted in Saigon

Vietnamese social media users went abuzz on Saturday as they widely shared photos of renown director Christopher Nolan on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City.

In the pictures posted on Facebook, the director of the World War II epic Dunkirk could be seen taking a selfie with a fan on what appears to be Nguyen Hue Street in central District 1, or walking past a line of parked motorbikes on a sidewalk with his family.

Nolan is currently on vacation with his wife and children, and is not working on any project, according to a representative of Dunkirk's distributor in Vietnam.

In an interview with Nolan published on July 26, The New York Times also stated that the director had been speaking from Vietnam, where he had been taking a brief break from promotional duties for the movie.

Nolan, 47, is an English-American director, writer and producer with three Academy Award nominations under his belt. Since debuting in 1998 with Following, he has become well-known with many critically and commercially successful films such as Memento (2000), The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005-2012), Inception (2010) and Interstellar (2014).

His latest film, the war epic Dunkirk, has received critical acclaim and grossed over $339 million worldwide as of August 11, according to Box Office Mojo. The film was released in Vietnam on July 21.