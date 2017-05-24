Dream house: This hillside cottage in Vietnam will make you jealous

|
The design is inspired by the stilt houses of the Muong people in Hoa Binh. It is built with materials abundant in the area – boulders, bamboo poles and palm leaves.
There’s a fish pond in the front yard.
The ground floor of 70 square meters uses bamboo shades instead of walls. The kitchen and the living room are both on this floor.
The second floor of 50 square meters has glass walls. Palm leaves as the roof keep the house cool even during the hottest summer days.
The bathroom
The front and back of the hillside house.
Water comes from a well.
Photos by Le Duc Anh - Vu Ngoc Ha