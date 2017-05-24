VnExpress International
Dream house: This hillside cottage in Vietnam will make you jealous

By Ban Mai   May 24, 2017 | 01:31 pm GMT+7

Palm leaves and bamboo poles allow it to blend into the verdant surrounding in the northern province of Hoa Binh.

dream-house-this-hillside-cottage-in-vietnam-will-make-you-jealous

The design is inspired by the stilt houses of the Muong people in Hoa Binh. It is built with materials abundant in the area – boulders, bamboo poles and palm leaves.
dream-house-this-hillside-cottage-in-vietnam-will-make-you-jealous-1

There’s a fish pond in the front yard.
dream-house-this-hillside-cottage-in-vietnam-will-make-you-jealous-2

The ground floor of 70 square meters uses bamboo shades instead of walls. The kitchen and the living room are both on this floor.
dream-house-this-hillside-cottage-in-vietnam-will-make-you-jealous-3

The second floor of 50 square meters has glass walls. Palm leaves as the roof keep the house cool even during the hottest summer days.
dream-house-this-hillside-cottage-in-vietnam-will-make-you-jealous-4

The bathroom
dream-house-this-hillside-cottage-in-vietnam-will-make-you-jealous-5

The front and back of the hillside house.
dream-house-this-hillside-cottage-in-vietnam-will-make-you-jealous-6

Water comes from a well.

Photos by Le Duc Anh - Vu Ngoc Ha

