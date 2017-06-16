VnExpress International
Donkey, ferry or scooter: How the world moves

By VnExpress   June 16, 2017 | 10:16 am GMT+7

Images of commuters in Hanoi, Karachi and Brussels can't be more different.

donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves

Street vendors bike in Hanoi, Vietnam June 12, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-1

People commute on a bridge in Hanoi, Vietnam June 12, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-2

A man leaves a fuel station after checking the tire pressure on his horse cart in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, June 15, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-3

Passengers are seen through a window of a bus as they wait to travel to the west of Managua, in Managua Nicaragua June 15,2017. Photo by Reuters/Oswaldo Rivas
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-4

Commuters sit atop a van as they head home in the rush hour in Karachi, Pakistan June 15, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Akhtar Soomro
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-5

Passengers board a train at Prague's main railway station, Czech Republic, June 15, 2017. Photo by Reuters/David W Cerny
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-6

Commuters take a train during evening rush hour in Singapore June 15, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Edgar Su
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-7

A man waits for a train on a platform at the train station in Monaco June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Eric Gaillard
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-8

Cyclists pass cars waiting at a red light during the evening commute in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., June 15, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Brian Snyder
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-9

A man rides his bicycle in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Marcos Brindicci
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-10

Buses are parked at the bus station in Istanbul, Turkey, June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Osman Orsal
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-11

Commuters run under a rain storm near the Swiss Rail (SBB) rail station in Lausanne, Switzerland June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Denis Balibouse
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-12

Commuters travel stand in the back of a Tap-tap, a collective transportation vehicle, in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Andres Martinez Casares
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-13

A conductor leans on a bus as he waits for passengers at a bus stop in Karachi, Pakistan June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Akhtar Soomro
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-14

A commuter carries her bicycle up the stairs of the central train station in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Francois Lenoir
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-15

A family rides on a donkey cart in Lahore, Pakistan June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mohsin Raza
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-16

People travel in a train to work in Colombo, Sri Lanka June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-17

People travel on a ferry over the Tonle Chaktomuk river, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Samrang Pring
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-18

Commuters walk during the morning rush hour at a train station in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 13, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Paulo Whitaker
donkey-ferry-or-scooter-how-the-world-moves-19

Motorized rickshaws drivers wait for passengers at a street in La Victoria district of Lima, Peru, June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mariana Bazo
