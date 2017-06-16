Donkey, ferry or scooter: How the world moves

|
Street vendors bike in Hanoi, Vietnam June 12, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham
People commute on a bridge in Hanoi, Vietnam June 12, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham
A man leaves a fuel station after checking the tire pressure on his horse cart in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, June 15, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Passengers are seen through a window of a bus as they wait to travel to the west of Managua, in Managua Nicaragua June 15,2017. Photo by Reuters/Oswaldo Rivas
Commuters sit atop a van as they head home in the rush hour in Karachi, Pakistan June 15, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Akhtar Soomro
Passengers board a train at Prague's main railway station, Czech Republic, June 15, 2017. Photo by Reuters/David W Cerny
Commuters take a train during evening rush hour in Singapore June 15, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Edgar Su
A man waits for a train on a platform at the train station in Monaco June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Eric Gaillard
Cyclists pass cars waiting at a red light during the evening commute in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., June 15, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Brian Snyder
A man rides his bicycle in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Marcos Brindicci
Buses are parked at the bus station in Istanbul, Turkey, June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Osman Orsal
Commuters run under a rain storm near the Swiss Rail (SBB) rail station in Lausanne, Switzerland June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Denis Balibouse
Commuters travel stand in the back of a Tap-tap, a collective transportation vehicle, in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Andres Martinez Casares
A conductor leans on a bus as he waits for passengers at a bus stop in Karachi, Pakistan June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Akhtar Soomro
A commuter carries her bicycle up the stairs of the central train station in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Francois Lenoir
A family rides on a donkey cart in Lahore, Pakistan June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mohsin Raza
People travel in a train to work in Colombo, Sri Lanka June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People travel on a ferry over the Tonle Chaktomuk river, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Samrang Pring
Commuters walk during the morning rush hour at a train station in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 13, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Paulo Whitaker
Motorized rickshaws drivers wait for passengers at a street in La Victoria district of Lima, Peru, June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mariana Bazo