Contact us       
Dogs in bags and boxes: Vietnamese pet owners solve long holiday headache in hilarious ways

By Vu Doan, Nhung Nguyen   February 18, 2018 | 06:00 pm GMT+7

Because everybody needs to be home for Tet.

The Lunar New Year, or Tet, lasts from seven to ten days and is Vietnam's biggest holiday, which sees most people travel home or take a vacation away. Pet owners are also caught in the flow, but they would make sure their beloved animals are not forgotten.

A rather fancy option available now in Ho Chi Minh City is to put the four footed friends in a care home.

[Video by VnExpress/Vu Doan]

The prices range from VND50,000-250,000 a day ($2.2-11), not a cheap option for a typical Vietnamese family.

Other pet owners without a deep pocket get creative by taking their pets home by motorbike or bus.

A local pet lovers' popular Facebook page "Khong So Cho" has done us a favor by putting together a photo collection of pets in all kinds of containers, ready to head home for Tet.

Although some dogs and cats don't seem so thrilled with the idea of traveling in a backpack for hours, they can expect great holiday feasts and treats awaiting at the end of the trip.

Happy Dog Year!

Sup?

Dodging a bus ticket?

A dog on a bus. Sight-seeing.

Hop on, Ill drive.

I need to pee, hooman.

Packing.

Have we arrived yet?

