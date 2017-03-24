VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

DJ superstar Hardwell to perform in Hanoi in May

By Thao Hien   March 24, 2017 | 02:32 pm GMT+7

‘Go Hardwell or go home’ is expected to bring some of his iconic beats to a crowd of 20,000.

The world’s No. 3 DJ Hardwell is bringing his beats to Hanoi during a two-hour set in May.

Organizers said the “Go Hardwell or go home” show will be held on the night of May 20 at a stage designed for 20,000 people.

“It will be a rare occasion. He normally just performs 60 to 90 minutes a set in Asia,” said a representative from the organization board.

Hardwell performed once in Ho Chi Minh City in 2014.

The 29-year-old is a Dutch big room house and electro house DJ, record producer and remixer. He was voted the world’s No. 1 DJ on DJ Mag in 2013, and again in 2014. He is currently ranked at No. 3 on DJ Mag Top 100 DJs 2016 poll.

He is best known for his sets at major music festivals such as Ultra Music Festival, Sunburn and Tomorrowland.

The organizers said the show will be joined by another artist among the world’s top 100 DJ.

Martin Garrix, currently the world’s No. 1 DJ, just performed in Ho Chi Minh City last September and DJ Afrojack in December.

DJ superstars Skrillex, Tiesto and Zedd also played in the city in 2015.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam DJ EDM music
 
Read more
Vietnam Airlines gets down to the beat with new promo video

Vietnam Airlines gets down to the beat with new promo video

Illegal zipline makes authorities swing into action in Vietnam's Central Highlands

Illegal zipline makes authorities swing into action in Vietnam's Central Highlands

The bunnies are back: Playboy Club finds unlikely new home in Hanoi

The bunnies are back: Playboy Club finds unlikely new home in Hanoi

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Evicted Saigon street vendors not impressed by proposed move to Facebook

Evicted Saigon street vendors not impressed by proposed move to Facebook

Hanoi boy given chance to live with heart transplant from road crash victim

Hanoi boy given chance to live with heart transplant from road crash victim

Beauty contest planned inside Vietnam’s famous Paradise Cave causes worry

Beauty contest planned inside Vietnam’s famous Paradise Cave causes worry

Uphill challenge for Saigon residents with doorsteps ripped out

Uphill challenge for Saigon residents with doorsteps ripped out

 
go to top