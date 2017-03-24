DJ superstar Hardwell to perform in Hanoi in May

The world’s No. 3 DJ Hardwell is bringing his beats to Hanoi during a two-hour set in May.

Organizers said the “Go Hardwell or go home” show will be held on the night of May 20 at a stage designed for 20,000 people.

“It will be a rare occasion. He normally just performs 60 to 90 minutes a set in Asia,” said a representative from the organization board.

Hardwell performed once in Ho Chi Minh City in 2014.

The 29-year-old is a Dutch big room house and electro house DJ, record producer and remixer. He was voted the world’s No. 1 DJ on DJ Mag in 2013, and again in 2014. He is currently ranked at No. 3 on DJ Mag Top 100 DJs 2016 poll.

He is best known for his sets at major music festivals such as Ultra Music Festival, Sunburn and Tomorrowland.

The organizers said the show will be joined by another artist among the world’s top 100 DJ.

Martin Garrix, currently the world’s No. 1 DJ, just performed in Ho Chi Minh City last September and DJ Afrojack in December.

DJ superstars Skrillex, Tiesto and Zedd also played in the city in 2015.