Da Nang’s ‘upside-down’ house

A house in Ho Xuan Huong Street in the central city of Da Nang is set up to look "upside down", creating the illusion it is gravity-free. People holding their cameras upside down to shoot photos can make their friends hang down from the ceiling or jut out of walls.

Going into business in early January 2018, the house consists of 10 different rooms with 10 different topics.

Seven are upside down: living room, bedroom, study, kitchen, toilet, laundry room, and mini mart.

Foreign tourists "stand in the kitchen ceiling"

The other three rooms have a 90 degree concept and a vintage decor, with two of them being a hair salon and a supermarket.

If it is your first visit, you might be surprised to see the "ceiling" on the ground and objects hanging from the actual ceiling. All slightly eccentric?

Not surprisingly, the place attracts many children. This photo shows a room designed as as a restaurant with a 90-degree setup.

Thuy Tien was excited about her first experience: "Everything makes my head spin."

The place opens from 9:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m. Tickets cost VND99,000 ($4.22) for adults and VND59,000 ($2.51) for children between the heights of 90 cm and 130 cm. Entry is free for smaller children. You can make a reservation if you visit in a group.