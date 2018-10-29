VnExpress International
Da Lat house’s clever use of waste

By Thai Binh   October 29, 2018 | 11:43 am GMT+7

Waste from local factories has been upcycled to build a house in the Central Highlands city.

Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited)Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited)

This house with one main block and three small cabins is situated on the side of a mountain. It’s used as a homestay.

Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited)Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited) - 1

It is built on a narrow, but prolonging parameters (the total area is 260 square meters but the width is only 8 meters). It also slopes, narrowing at the back. The main architect of the house, Vu Hoang Kha, described it as “chili-shaped” land.

Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited)Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited) - 2

The blocks are placed along the length of the land, and connected by a long path that curves toward the slope.

Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited)Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited) - 3

The house was praised by the US architecture magazine Archdaily as “giving so-called ‘garbage’ a second chance.” Archdaily hailed the idea of using unique materials which are also cost-effective and eco-friendly.

Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited)Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited) - 4

Fences are made from tree branches

Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited)Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited) - 5

Left over external wood cells from local factories are reused in ceiling modules.

Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited)Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited) - 6

Throw-away test concrete blocks were cut into cubes and aligned carefully to recreate the iconic talus slope of Da Lat.

Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited)Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited) - 7

Living room on the ground floor in the main block.

Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited)Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited) - 8

Kitchen and dining area are also located in the main block.

Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited)Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited) - 9

The small cabin

Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited)Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited) - 10

The house and cabins are lifted from the ground to give the house more open space for activities, better view for bedrooms and privacy.

Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited)Da Lat houses clever use of waste (edited) - 11

Each cabin has its own outdoor relaxation area. 

Photo by A+ Architect

Tags: Vietnam Da Lat homestay upcycled
 
