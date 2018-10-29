Da Lat house’s clever use of waste

This house with one main block and three small cabins is situated on the side of a mountain. It’s used as a homestay.

It is built on a narrow, but prolonging parameters (the total area is 260 square meters but the width is only 8 meters). It also slopes, narrowing at the back. The main architect of the house, Vu Hoang Kha, described it as “chili-shaped” land.

The blocks are placed along the length of the land, and connected by a long path that curves toward the slope.

The house was praised by the US architecture magazine Archdaily as “giving so-called ‘garbage’ a second chance.” Archdaily hailed the idea of using unique materials which are also cost-effective and eco-friendly.

Fences are made from tree branches

Left over external wood cells from local factories are reused in ceiling modules.

Throw-away test concrete blocks were cut into cubes and aligned carefully to recreate the iconic talus slope of Da Lat.

Living room on the ground floor in the main block.

Kitchen and dining area are also located in the main block.

The small cabin

The house and cabins are lifted from the ground to give the house more open space for activities, better view for bedrooms and privacy.

Each cabin has its own outdoor relaxation area.

Photo by A+ Architect