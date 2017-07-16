VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Cut off: The last telephone booths in Hanoi

By Ngoc Thanh   July 16, 2017 | 02:11 pm GMT+7

Just five booths are left standing in the city, and all of them are disconnected.

Telephone booths first made presence in Hanoi in late 1990s. By 2003, the city owned around 11,000 booths.

Telephone booths first appeared in Hanoi in the late 1990s. By 2003, the city was home to around 11,000 booths.
With the invasion of mobile phones, the phone booth soon became outdated. In December 2012, public phone service was terminated nationwide, the telephone booths were also dismantled.

With the invasion of mobile phones, telephone booths were soon forgotten. In December 2012, public phone services were officially terminated across the country, and booths were dismantled.
There are only five phone boxes left in Hanoi, located in Thanh Xuan district. All of them are out of order.

There are only five phone boxes left in Hanoi, located in Thanh Xuan District. All of them are out of order.
Time, weather and other external impacts contributed to the rusty public phone.

No operation, no maintainance. The phone boxes have been left to rust. 
The handset is also covered in dust.

A handset covered in dust.
For some Hanoians of the late 1990s and early 2000s, the blue phone box is just a part of the memory.

For many Hanoians, the blue phone boxes are now just a memory.

Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Related News:
Tags: phone box Hanoi
 
Read more
'City of dreams' builders facing uncertain futures in Saigon

'City of dreams' builders facing uncertain futures in Saigon

Life about to get tougher for Saigon's death creepers

Life about to get tougher for Saigon's death creepers

Where the tombstones stood: Revisit Saigon's former graveyards

Where the tombstones stood: Revisit Saigon's former graveyards

Hanoi, then and now

Hanoi, then and now

The best of Vietnam this week

The best of Vietnam this week

Daring to dream in a floating Vietnamese village

Daring to dream in a floating Vietnamese village

In Saigon, rural life clings to Southeast Asia's future financial hub

In Saigon, rural life clings to Southeast Asia's future financial hub

Thousands of goldfish bring giant art installation in Tokyo 'to life'

Thousands of goldfish bring giant art installation in Tokyo 'to life'

 
go to top