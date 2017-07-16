Cut off: The last telephone booths in Hanoi

|
Telephone booths first appeared in Hanoi in the late 1990s. By 2003, the city was home to around 11,000 booths.
|
With the invasion of mobile phones, telephone booths were soon forgotten. In December 2012, public phone services were officially terminated across the country, and booths were dismantled.
|
There are only five phone boxes left in Hanoi, located in Thanh Xuan District. All of them are out of order.
|
No operation, no maintainance. The phone boxes have been left to rust.
|
A handset covered in dust.
|
For many Hanoians, the blue phone boxes are now just a memory.
Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh