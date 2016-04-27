Vivid collection of graphics for the upcoming National Assembly

|
In red: Voting for National Assembly and multi-level people’s committees is a direct contribution to a socialist law-governed Vietnam of the people, by the people, for the people.
|
|
In red, bottom: May 22, 2016, all voters enthusiastically head to the polls.
|
|
In white: Every ballot is attached with faith and hope.
|
In white: Talent is essential to the country.
|
In light blue (top): Welcome voting day for deputies of the 14th National Assembly and representatives of multi-level people’s committees, 2016-2021.
In light blue and yellow (bottom): Select talent, raise country.
|
In white (bottom): Together with faith.
|
In light green (bottom): Wisely select moral talents for 14th National Assembly and multi-level people’s committees 2016-2021.
|
In red (bottom): To build a 'rule of law' of the people, by the people, for the people!
|
In yellow: The land's festival.
|
In white: Voting for deputies of the National Assembly and representatives of people’s committees is the right and duty of every citizen.
|
In white: The people's desire for peace and unity
|
|
In red: Ballot card
|
Picture: Ho Chi Minh City's Information and Exhibition Center (hiec.org.vn)