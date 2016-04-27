VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Vivid collection of graphics for the upcoming National Assembly

By Pham Van   April 27, 2016 | 03:42 pm GMT+7

There is no campaign without cheering, that goes without saying. As Vietnam approaches its elections for the new National Assembly on May 22, we introduce paintings that will help you through the spirit of May's vote.

In red: Voting for National Assembly and multi-level peoples committees is direct contribution to a socialist law-governed Vietnam of the people, by the people, for the people.

In red: Voting for National Assembly and multi-level people’s committees is a direct contribution to a socialist law-governed Vietnam of the people, by the people, for the people.

vivid-collection-of-graphics-for-the-upcoming-national-assembly-1

In red, bottom: May 22, 2016, all voters enthusiastically head to the polls.

vivid-collection-of-graphics-for-the-upcoming-national-assembly-2

In white: Every ballot is attached with faith and hope.
Talents is essential to the country.

In white: Talent is essential to the country.
In light blue (top): Enthusiastically welcome day of voting for deputies of 14th National Assembly and representatives of multi-level peoples committees, 2016-2021.

In light blue (top): Welcome voting day for deputies of the 14th National Assembly and representatives of multi-level people’s committees, 2016-2021.

In light blue and yellow (bottom): Select talent, raise country.
In light blue (top): Enthusiastically welcome day of voting for deputies of 14th National Assembly and representatives of multi-level peoples committees, 2016-2021.

In white (bottom): Together with faith.
Wisely select the archetype for moral, talent, deserving to represent for the peoples wills, desires and deciding rights for 14th National Assembly and multi-level peoples committees 2016-2021.

In light green (bottom): Wisely select moral talents for 14th National Assembly and multi-level people’s committees 2016-2021.
In red (bottom): To build a 'rule of law' state of the people, by the people, for the people!

In red (bottom): To build a 'rule of law' of the people, by the people, for the people!
In yellow: The land's festival.

In yellow: The land's festival.
In white: Voting for deputies of National Assembly and representatives of peoples committees is the rights and duty of every citizen.

In white: Voting for deputies of the National Assembly and representatives of people’s committees is the right and duty of every citizen.
In white: The people's will of peace, unity

In white: The people's desire for peace and unity
In red (bottom): Voting for National Assembly and multi-level peoples committees is direct contribution to a socialist law-governed Vietnam of the people, by the people, for the people.

In red (bottom): Voting for National Assembly and multi-level people’s committees is a direct contribution to a socialist law-governed Vietnam of the people, by the people, for the people.
vivid-collection-of-graphics-for-the-upcoming-national-assembly-12

In red: Ballot card
In yellow and white: Voting for National Assembly and multi-level peoples committees is direct contribution to a socialist law-governed Vietnam of the people, by the people, for the people.

In yellow and white: Voting for National Assembly and multi-level people’s committees is a direct contribution to a socialist law-governed Vietnam of the people, by the people, for the people.

Picture: Ho Chi Minh City's Information and Exhibition Center (hiec.org.vn)

Tags: National Assembly
 
Read more
Extravagant buddhist statue expected to fetch $300k at festival

Extravagant buddhist statue expected to fetch $300k at festival

Photographer's eye: Motorcycle stories

Photographer's eye: Motorcycle stories

Earth tones and underwear dominate young designer collection in Vietnam's fashion week

Earth tones and underwear dominate young designer collection in Vietnam's fashion week

Superstition drives woman on ill-fated search for gold

Superstition drives woman on ill-fated search for gold

Mother and sons live among dead people

Mother and sons live among dead people

Five Vietnamese sayings about how best to say

Five Vietnamese sayings about how best to say

Decor instructions issued for National Assembly polling stations

Decor instructions issued for National Assembly polling stations

Rice inspired collection catches the eye

Rice inspired collection catches the eye

 
go to top