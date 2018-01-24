Vietnamese diva breaks onto Billboard′s ′World Albums Top 10′

The new album released by Vietnamese singer My Tam has climbed to No. 10 on the Billboard World Albums Chart this week, making her the first Vietnamese singer to break into the top 10.

The Da Nang-born artist shares the spotlight with South Korean boyband BTS, who are at No. 1 with “Love Yourself: Her”.

Based on sales data compiled by Nielsen Music, the chart ranks albums from all over the world, excluding the U.S. It is usually dominated by K-pop singers and bands who amass enormous fandoms across continents.

With 13 pop-soul tracks, My Tam's ninth album broke records with about 5,000 copies sold in the first hour after its release on December 3 last year. Signing events featuring peformances also caused chaos on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi while she was promoting the album last year.

My Tam's album made it onto the Top 10 of the Billboard World Albums Chart for the week of January 27.

My Tam first came onto the scene in 1999 and has become one of the most successful singers in Vietnam. Hailed as the 'Queen of V-Pop', she has received many awards in and outside of the country, including Best Selling Artist of Asia by Big Apple Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Award for Best Southeast Asian Act, and World Music Award for World's Best Selling Vietnam Artist.

The "hidden track" Nguoi hay quen em di on My Tam's hit album Tam 9