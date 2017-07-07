Vietnam’s water lilies make Monet proud at int’l aerial photo contest

What could be more beautiful than pinkish blossoms and green leaves floating in a tranquil pond? Possibly a picture of the scene captured from above.

A flycam shot of a woman harvesting water lilies in a pond in the Mekong Delta in southern Vietnam has been named among the top winners at the fourth annual International Drone Photography Contest.

The photo, submitted by a Vietnamese author nicknamed helios1412, won second prize in the People category, which was judged by a panel of experts that included the deputy director and photo editors from National Geographic.

Water lilies are an iconic symbol in the delta, but only blossom during the rainy season. Their stalks are edible and can be eaten raw with either fermented paste or braised sauce, or dunked into sour soup or hotpot.

The wild flower captivates many photographers.

This year, the drone contest received thousands of entries from around the world all competing in the Nature, People, Urban and Creativity categories.

Other winning photos included an ice formation in East Greenland, lavender fields in Provence, urban Madrid and cleaners hanging on ropes outside a skyscraper in Moscow.