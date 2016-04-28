VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Superstition drives woman on ill-fated search for gold

By Tien Hung, Kim Thuy   April 28, 2016 | 08:12 am GMT+7
Superstition drives woman on ill-fated search for gold
Thuong worshiped for two hours before asking for help from authorities. Photo by Tien Hung

The wife of a police chief in the central province of Quang Nam spent two years and all of her money on a gold mine on the advice of a fortune-teller. The project ended up resulting in four deaths, a failed marriage and no gold.

Two years ago, a fortune-teller told Van Thi Hoai Thuong, 36 about an area, which according to his baseless supernatural ability, had tons of gold. Thuong, regardless of her husband’s fierce opposition, poured all the family’s savings and sold many valuable assets and land to illegally dig a tunnel and hire miners to search for the buried treasure.

Not one nugget was found in those fateful two years.

superstition-drives-woman-on-ill-fated-search-for-gold

The illegal mine. Photo by T.H

Thuong questioned the fortune-teller many times, but was always told to dig deeper.

While the wife was facing a divorce from her husband, who could no longer stand her crazy search for gold, a terrible accident happened that claimed the lives of four miners.

At the time of the accident, Thuong was at the site and immediately tried to help the victims by setting up an altar to beg God for their salvation.

superstition-drives-woman-on-ill-fated-search-for-gold-1

One of the three alive miners. Photo by T.H

However, after two hours had passed, there was still no sign of miners so she called local authorities for help. But she was too late; the four men were dead.

Thuong and the three surviving miners are on a three-month probation pending further investigation.

Local people told VnExpress they had reported the illegal mine on many occasions but authorities had taken no action.

“I have never heard of illegal mining in the area and I have also never there is gold in the area,” ALang Mai, chairman of the district’s People’s Committee said.

Tags: illegal gold mining fortune-teller Quang Nam
 
Read more
Hue Festival opens with promise to avoid food poisoning risks from mass fish deaths

Hue Festival opens with promise to avoid food poisoning risks from mass fish deaths

Extravagant buddhist statue expected to fetch $300k at festival

Extravagant buddhist statue expected to fetch $300k at festival

Photographer's eye: Motorcycle stories

Photographer's eye: Motorcycle stories

Earth tones and underwear dominate young designer collection in Vietnam's fashion week

Earth tones and underwear dominate young designer collection in Vietnam's fashion week

Vivid collection of graphics for the upcoming National Assembly

Vivid collection of graphics for the upcoming National Assembly

Mother and sons live among dead people

Mother and sons live among dead people

Five Vietnamese sayings about how best to say

Five Vietnamese sayings about how best to say

Decor instructions issued for National Assembly polling stations

Decor instructions issued for National Assembly polling stations

 
go to top