Saigon pagoda gets a facelift to give new home to relics of Buddhist monk who set himself on fire

The highlight of the pagoda is a 13-story tower which will be completed by the 2018 Lunar New Year. "This tower will be used to keep the Śarīra or Buddhist relics of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc, a monk who famously set himself on fire in protest of a religious crackdown by Southern Vietnam in 1963," said Thich Tri Quang, the high priest and head of the management department of HCMC's Buddhist Sanga.