saigon-gets-spooky-in-the-name-of-halloween

|
Many young people did their own makeup and joined others in District 1's pedestrian zone for Halloween on Monday night. “It took us less than an hour to do the makeup for each other,” they said.
|
“We dress alike to make us more attractive when we're out together,” these girls said. Halloween has become a popular festival among young Vietnamese people.
|
Halloween spirit is strong in this family.
|
This group uses all the makeup they have to get ready for the party.
|
This boy is all ready for Halloween.