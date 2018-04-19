Open-air studio: Vietnam through the eyes of American photographer

10 years after settling down in Vietnam, this photographer has paid tribute to the land that changed his life.

Justin Mott first set foot in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi in 2006 to carry out a project aimed at helping Agent Orange victims. He said he didn’t think that his life would turn around in an unfamiliar country, but he found "true" inspiration from his photography job that earned him global fame.



His camera captures the breathtaking natural scenery and rustic life in Vietnam for global travel magazines.



Recently, he unveiled a private project called “As Above So Below,” featuring a collection of photos he shot during his 10-year journey in Vietnam.

He said the project has been an opportunity to express his love and gratefulness to the country that inspired his work and contributed to his successful career.



A flea market in the northern province of Ha Giang taken by a flycam.



Moc Chau District in the northern mountainous province of Son La is one of the first three destinations he stopped at to start his photo collection. He said he was impressed by the serene atmosphere and unhurried pace of life in Moc Chau.

During his latest trip to Phu Quoc, he got the chance to explore more of the island off the southern province of Kien Giang.

The island has been hailed by the photographer on his personal page for its crystal blue waters, white sands, age-old fishing villages and fish sauce producers.

