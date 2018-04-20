Summer treat: Lotus fields enchant visitors in central Vietnam

© Copyright 1997- VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
These breathtaking lotus fields can only be seen in the Caraih Lotus House, a popular tourist destination in Ninh Thuan. The Lotus House was opened to public last September.
Quang Ngoc Nhien, manager of Caraih Lotus House, said lotus often bloom from the start of summer until October. The fields of lotuses span five hectares.
Seed pods and petals are collected every morning.
It is said that drying them will enhance the tea's flavor. Lotus tea helps with stress and sleeplessness, according to eastern herbal medicine practice.
Caraih Lotus House is open around the week. Entrance fees are VND20,000 ($0.89) from Monday to Thursday and VND30,000 ($1.33) from Friday to Sunday. Children under 10 are given free entry.
Di Vy
