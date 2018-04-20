Back to English Comments
Travel & Life - April 20, 2018 | 08:34 am GMT+7

Summer treat: Lotus fields enchant visitors in central Vietnam

Fields of lotuses stretch to the horizon in a village at the heart of Ninh Phuoc District, Ninh Thuan Province.

Video by Quang Minh Khang
Lotus flowers are seen in full bloom.

These breathtaking lotus fields can only be seen in the Caraih Lotus House, a popular tourist destination in Ninh Thuan. The Lotus House was opened to public last September.

Lotus flowers as seen up close.

Quang Ngoc Nhien, manager of Caraih Lotus House, said lotus often bloom from the start of summer until October. The fields of lotuses span five hectares.

A woman processes seed pods and lotus petals to make lotus tea, which will be served to guests in the house.

Seed pods and petals are collected every morning.

Seed pods are cut and dried.

It is said that drying them will enhance the tea's flavor. Lotus tea helps with stress and sleeplessness, according to eastern herbal medicine practice.

Dried seed pods and lotus petals are ready for making tea.

Caraih Lotus House is open around the week. Entrance fees are VND20,000 ($0.89) from Monday to Thursday and VND30,000 ($1.33) from Friday to Sunday. Children under 10 are given free entry.

Di Vy

 

Read more

 