Lunar New Year shines across Asia

A man takes pictures of trees decorated for Spring Festival ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing, China, February 11, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Thomas Peter
Folk artists perform a lion dance ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, at Taierzhuang Ancient Town scenic area in Zaozhuang, Shandong province, China, February 10, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Stringer
A woman draws "Fai Chun," or Chinese New Year, couplets for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog, at a market in Taipei, Taiwan, February 12, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Tyrone Siu
A man prepares lanterns and decorations for sale at a market ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in central Phnom Penh, Cambodia, February 13, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Samrang Pring
People walk past lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China, February 8, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Aly Song
Men perform a dragon dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, February 12, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Samrang Pring
People visit lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China, February 8, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Aly Song
A person holds a T-shirt for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog at Glodok market in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 13, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Beawiharta
A visitor hangs his wish to a lantern at a lantern fair ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, February 8, 2018. Photo by China Daily via Reuters
Villagers wait to collect their share of bonuses at a ceremony by an agricultural cooperation, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, January 31, 2018. Photo by China Daily via Reuters
Passengers walk to board trains at Dongguan East railway station, as the travel rush for Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, begins, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, February 1, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Stringer