Let the money be your guide: Famous tourist attractions on Vietnam's bank notes

VND500,000 bill

The banknote with the highest denomination features a thatched roof house inside a museum dedicated to the late president Ho Chi Minh in Kim Lien Village, the central province of Nghe An. The museum displays items about his life.

VND200,000 bill

As one of the country’s most popular destinations, Ha Long Bay has twice been featured on Vietnamese banknotes – the former VND10,000 paper note and the current VND200,000 polymer note.

VND100,000 bill

The thousand-year-old Temple of Literature in Hanoi, Vietnam’s first national university, appears here. It attracts millions of visitors and hosts a variety of cultural events every year.

VND50,000 bill

Phu Van Lau, a historic pavilion in Hue's Imperial City, and the nearby communal house Nghenh Luong Dinh have graced the VND50,000-bill since 2003. The complex was built some 200 years ago by the Nguyen dynasty.

VND20,000 bill

The blue bill features the 400-year-old Chua Cau (Pagoda Bridge) in the ancient town of Hoi An. The bridge was built by Japanese traders who once made up a large part of the town’s population, hence the nickname Japanese Bridge.

Smaller bills show more modern sites like Hai Phong Port on the VND500 or a textile factory in the northern province of Nam Dinh on the VND2,000 bill.

Tri An Hydropower Plant in the southern province of Dong Nai graces the VND5,000 note.

The VND10,000 has the Bach Ho Oil Field, about 145 kilometers off the southern beach town of Vung Tau.