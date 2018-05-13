'Infinity War' breaks box office record in Vietnam

After two weeks of screening, Hollywood blockbuster “Avengers: Infinity War” has earned a total VND175 billion ($7.7 million) at Vietnamese theaters and become the highest-grossing movie of all time in the country.

The 19th movie of Marvel cinematic universe took the title from the 2017 Vietnamese film “Em Chua 18" (Jailbait), a rom-com about a school girl and her scandalous love story which grossed VND169 billion.

The record number will not stop here because the blockbuster hasn’t finished its screening yet. In the first five days, “Avengers: Infinity War” already acquired VND100 billion ($4.4 million) and was the fastest film to cross this mark in Vietnam. The film features an all-star cast of superheroes who join forces to save the universe from an alien supervillain.

The third installment of the Avengers film series entered Vietnamese cinemas on April 25 and like the rest of the world, the movie immediately attracted a huge amount of Vietnamese spectators. All tickets were sold out online in the first few days of screening, especially during the following national holiday weekend.

During the four-day holiday, “Avengers: Infinity War” took 60 to 70 percent of the total screening number in local cinemas. Many had to choose late night screenings and leave the cinema at 2 a.m. Some die-hard fans watched the blockbuster more than once, jostling through the ticket lines again and again.

But Vietnam is no exception, “Avengers: Infinity War” has been dominating world’s box office since its release. The film has a worldwide gross of $1.6 billion at the moment, become the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time and the fifth highest in the world's cinema history.