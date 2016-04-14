giant-bananas-prove-a-big-hit

The mammoth fruits weigh between 0.5 and 1.2 kilograms, and range between 35 and 40 centimeters.
Photo by Cuu Long
Despite its impressive weight and delicious taste, most households in the region only grow the bananas for personal consumption, not for selling, so there is a big gap between supply and demand.
Wholesalers have to pay growers in advance to secure their supplies.
Photo by Cuu Long
Thanh, a fruit seller in Ho Chi Minh City, said that even her customers had to pay in advance to stand a better chance of getting a giant banana.
“Prices range between VND10,000 and VND20,000 ($1) depending on the weigh. [...] Many customers are left disappointed even after making down-payments in advance,” Hanh said.