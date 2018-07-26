First Asian American stand up series comedy to stream exclusively on Hulu

Created by Koji Steven Sakai and (also directed by) Quentin Lee, and Viva Pictures' Victor Elizalde, Comedy InvAsian features the nation's top and unique Asian American comedians each performing a one-hour special.

The first season features veteran Laugh Factory comedian and Kollaboration founder Paul Kim, young Japanese American comedian Atsuko Okatsuka (Comedy Central Asia, Disoriented Comedy, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival), gay Chinese Canadian Broadway Musical YouTube sensation Kevin Yee(Mary Poppins Broadway, Blue Whale Comedy Festival, Quincy Jones' boy band Youth Asylum), veteran Filipino American comedian Joey Guila (Showtime, Filipino Kingz of Comedy Tour), transgender Vietnamese American comedian Robin Tran and veteran Japanese American comedian and actress Amy Hill (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Great Indoors, All American Girl).

"We are thrilled and honored to have our first season of Comedy InvAsian being launched on Hulu," said creator Quentin Lee. "Comedy InvAsian is particularly relevant in this era of #metoo and Donald Trump. It will showcase to the world how diverse we Asian Americans actually are."

On Friday, July 20 at 7:45 p.m., there will be a launch party and show for Comedy InvAsian with special guest headliner Bobby Lee featuring PK, Robin Tran, Atsuko Okatsuka, Kevin Yee and Eli Nicolas at The Laugh Factory, 8001 Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles.

Comedy InvAsian is the first co-production between Koji Steven Sakai's Little Nalu Pictures and Quentin Lee's Margin Films.

Margin Films was formed in 1996 to produce Quentin Lee's first feature, Shopping for Fangs, co-starring John Choand co-directed by Justin Lin, which is currently streaming on Amazon Instant Video (shoppingforfangs.com).

In addition, Margin Films will release Quentin Lee's web series / feature documentary Gay Hollywood Dad which will world premiere in New York as part of the International Asian American Film Festival on August 2 and will be released via Amazon Instant Video on August 3.