Fighting bombs with straw hats: how a generation of Vietnamese children survived

VnExpress reader Nguyen Thanh Minh said: "Childhood years are unforgettable. As innocent children, we went to school wearing straw hats in defiance of the sounds of jet fighters in the sky and the rumble of bombs during the American air raids. We could hear shots from our anti-aircraft guns and see red bursts of fire shoot through the sky, line after line, encircling American jet fighters. Then came the war with the Chinese invaders at the northern border. We were born in the 1960s and are proud that we came through those hardships. We had our heads held high walking out of the wars."