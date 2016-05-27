district-level-hospital-makes-breakthrough-with-successful-liver-cancer-treatment

Liver cancer can be cured using three methods: partial liver resection, medicine and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) - a method that terminates the arterial blood supply to the tumor, according to Nguyen Minh Quan, hospital director.

The patient was treated using the TACE method, and was discharged from hospital after five days in a stable condition.

The transarterial chemoembolization technique. Photo by VnExpress

Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Health has presented awards to the six doctors who performed the procedure.

“This makes a statement about the development of the city’s health sector and will help to reduce the overloading at city-level hospitals,” the deputy director of the department said.

Vietnam has the highest rate of liver cancer in the world, with an average of 10,000 new patients each year.