Angel Face and the name of Ly Nha Ky at Cannes

When "Angel Face," a film invested and co-produced by Ly Nha Ky was nominated for the “Un Certain Regard” category at the 2018 Cannes International Film Festival, the Vietnamese celebrity has received many positive comments from professionals.

Cannes has long been considered as a challenging playground, while Ly Nha Ky has mainly been well-known for her role as a businesswoman who organizes numerous charitable activities for the community.

Since the beginning of the year, it seems that the long-term effort of the former tourism ambassador has finally been paid off. Now, she, far beyond an artist and businesswoman, has become an international filmmaker and investor who achieves the standard of many famous names in the movie industry.

She has received great achievements in all the fields that she was involved in. She has done many activities to promote Vietnam’s tourism when she was the country’s tourism ambassador, and now she is among some rare Vietnamese investors and filmmakers who can successfully build their brand name in an international environment.

In the past four seasons of Cannes, Ly Nha Ky also acted as a sponsor for Cinéfondation to support young talents. Her contributions to domestic and international cinema are undeniable. She said she expects young Vietnamese talents to appear at this prestigious festival in the future.

On May 12, "Angel Face," a movie starring French Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard, was screened at Cannes. All the cast members, directors, producers, VIPs invited to attend the screening were required to wear black outfits. This is a solemn ceremony that the Cannes Film Festival organizers dedicated to the films which receive much attention from the audience and are appreciated by the art council.

Ly Nha Ky wears a design by Do Long as she poses with the "Angel Face" film crew at the film premiere at Cannes.

The audience came to the Cinémas Indépendants de Paris where the artworks at the Cannes Film Festival have been showcasing to support the filmmakers and producers from Vietnam.

At the end of the screening, all the guests and audience stood up and applauded for 10 minutes to show their appreciation.

“I am very happy that my first product in the international market is well received. The audience enjoy the art in an atmosphere that makes me feel like being home,” Ky said after the screening of her film.

"Angel Face" will be distributed worldwide on May 23 by Mars Distribution.

Years ago, you came to Cannes as a Cinéfondation sponsor. Now, you are currently an international film producer and investor at Cannes. What makes you feel different?

Actually, networking and collaborating with the world’s leading film directors and producers has become my annual activity at Cannes, while my sponsorship of Cinéfondation aims at supporting and promoting the spirit of young filmmakers.

In general, all of my cinema activities aim at proving that Vietnamese people are able to achieve great results thanks to our determination and the passion for self-improvement. I am the one who set the milestone, but there will certainly be other investors and filmmakers who can reach the international standard of this harsh movie industry.

(L-R) Ly Nha Ky poses at Cannes in a nude dress by Vietnamese designer Hoang Hai and in a Lavender design by Do Long.

As a person with a lot of experience on the red carpet, what would you say about the movie industry in your new role?

Cinema has a particular charm. It is not only a passion but also a challenge for anyone who wants to engage. I have spent my early days being an actress, so I thoroughly understand what an actor has to deal with. Now, in the role of an investor and film producer, the pressure is heavier as you will have to create a common pattern for many factors that can be harmonized into a movie.

Moreover, cinema still has a clear discrimination between men and women. I would like to speak up to remove those distinctive gaps and create the real, authentic cinematography.

Ly Nha Ky wears a Vietnamese traditional dress ao dai designed by Dinh Van Tho as she poses on Cannes red carpet.

During the days of the event, together with the unique, marvelous jewelry by famous diamond brand Paolo Piovan, Ly Nha Ky strides the red carpet with dresses designed by Vietnamese leading designers such as Dinh Van Tho, Hoang Hai, Do Long, and Le Thanh Hoa. Ly Nha Ky is considered an outstanding “image” of Vietnam’s fashion and is truly competitive with other international stars. This year, the president of the cinema where the festival has been held commented that she was most interested in Ly Nha Ky's fashion style.

Ly Nha Ky wears Do Long's Cinderella dress at Cannes.

