VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

A Children's Day well dressed is a Children's Day well spent

By Pham Van   June 1, 2016 | 06:59 pm GMT+7

Today is Children's Day and the world is busy celebrating it. The latest collection of designer Phuong My, modelled by well-known Vietnamese dancer Linh Nga and her daughter, offers more choices to those wanting designs that speak volumes about the love between mother and child.

Linh Nga is one of the most popular dancers in Vietnam at the moment. Born into a family with a strong dance tradition and trained in China, Linh Nga is a symbol of the new generation of Vietnamese dancers, organizing multiple shows to offer Vietnamese spectators something new.

For the first introduction on the occasion of Children's Day, the couple wear clothes by brand PHUONG MY and BABY PHUONG MY.

To celebrate Children's Day, the mother-daughter couple wear matching outfits by PHUONG MY and BABY PHUONG MY.
Accessories for babies like flats and headband are also the things that helps exalt children's cuteness.

Accessories for babies like flats and headbands add to the cute factor.
The main colors used in the collection are all light and feminine ones such as blue, light purple and pink.

The main colors used in the collection are all light and feminine such as light blue, violet and pink.

a-childrens-day-well-spent-in-a-childrens-daywell-dressed-3

[Caption]

a-childrens-day-well-spent-in-a-childrens-daywell-dressed-5

a-childrens-day-well-spent-in-a-childrens-daywell-dressed-6

a-childrens-day-well-spent-in-a-childrens-daywell-dressed-7

Photographer: Milor Tran

Makeup: Vinh Nguyen

Assistant: Belva Bui

Tags: fashion collection Linh Nga Children's Day
 
Read more
Fighting bombs with straw hats: how a generation of Vietnamese children survived

Fighting bombs with straw hats: how a generation of Vietnamese children survived

Decade-long family feud ends in bitter property lawsuit

Decade-long family feud ends in bitter property lawsuit

Tunnels and trenches: Vietnamese children battle through the war

Tunnels and trenches: Vietnamese children battle through the war

Superstitious locals in Ha Tinh pray to

Superstitious locals in Ha Tinh pray to "holy" giant python

Mountainous kids take on back-breaking work with a smile

Mountainous kids take on back-breaking work with a smile

Chopsticks hide the secret to your soul

Chopsticks hide the secret to your soul

“An Obama portion, please!”: the Bun Cha craze in Hanoi

“An Obama portion, please!”: the Bun Cha craze in Hanoi

Behind the beats: DJs go on record ahead of Da Nang carnival

Behind the beats: DJs go on record ahead of Da Nang carnival

 
go to top