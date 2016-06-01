A Children's Day well dressed is a Children's Day well spent

Linh Nga is one of the most popular dancers in Vietnam at the moment. Born into a family with a strong dance tradition and trained in China, Linh Nga is a symbol of the new generation of Vietnamese dancers, organizing multiple shows to offer Vietnamese spectators something new.

To celebrate Children's Day, the mother-daughter couple wear matching outfits by PHUONG MY and BABY PHUONG MY.

Accessories for babies like flats and headbands add to the cute factor.

The main colors used in the collection are all light and feminine such as light blue, violet and pink.

Photographer: Milor Tran

Makeup: Vinh Nguyen

Assistant: Belva Bui