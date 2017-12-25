Christmas cheer leaves ugly mess at Hanoi’s famous lake

|
Empty snack packages and water bottles are left behind on the walking street around the Sword Lake in the heart of Hanoi at 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
|
A woman sells Christmas costumes near the trashy sidewalk of Dinh Tien Hoang Street in front of Vietnam’s Post Office.
|
Styrofoam pieces are broken off from the musical stage.
|
A big garbage bag is hung on a tree as there are apparently not many trash bins around.
|
Holiday makers walk past garbage on Le Lai Street.
|
Some people on Trang Tien Street have to step over litters.
|
A man tries to put his paper bag inside an overloaded bin.
|
The flower burrows are completely undermined.
|
Overflowed trash bins occupy the sidewalk on Hang Khay Street.
|
An employee at a lakeside restaurant sweeps trashes left by its customers.