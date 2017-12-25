VnExpress International
Christmas cheer leaves ugly mess at Hanoi’s famous lake

By Ngoc Thanh   December 25, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7

The more the dirtier has become increasingly common for holidays in Vietnam's major cities.

Empty snack packages and water bottles are left behind on the walking street around the Sword Lake in the heart of Hanoi at 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

A woman sells Christmas costumes near the trashy sidewalk of Dinh Tien Hoang Street in front of Vietnams Post Office.

Styrofoam pieces are broken off from the musical stage.

A big garbage bag is hung on a tree as there are apparently not many trash bins around.

Holiday makers walk past garbage on Le Lai Street.

Some people on Trang Tien Street have to step over litters.

A man tries to put his paper bag inside an overloaded bin.

The flower burrows are completely undermined.

Overflowed trash bins occupy the sidewalk on Hang Khay Street.

An employee at a restaurant by the lake sweeps trashes left by its customers.

Tags: Vietnam Hanoi Christmas holiday littering
 
